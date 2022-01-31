MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Eighty-nine-year-old Eunice Cox travelled to Hawaii Saturday without leaving Pruitt Health - Moultrie, 233 Sunset Circle.
Cox’s granddaughter, Sandy Fitzgerald, told The Observer that Cox’s health has been declining, and on Friday she prayed with a nurse that she was ready to go to heaven — then she said she wanted to go to Hawaii first!
With only one day’s notice, Fitzgerald said, the staff organized a “Take Granny to Hawaii” luau on Saturday. They decorated the dining room and prepared Hawaiian food.
“They wheeled her bed to the dining room where she danced (in her bed), sang, ate and laughed,” Fitzgerald said in an email. “She had so much fun! They will never know how much this meant to all of us!”
