MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County High School choral director Jimbo Jarvis leads the CCHS Serenaders during the December meeting of the Colquitt County Retired Educators Association at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library. After a welcome by CCREA President Julia Dorminey, Jarvis gave the devotion then the Serenaders sang many traditional Christmas hymns and carols. CCREA's next meeting will be held Jan. 9, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library.
Serenaders perform for Retired Educators
