DOERUN [mdash] It is with great sadness that the family of Christopher Todd Sellars announce his passing Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Chris was born in Moultrie, Ga. October 30, 1971. The first son of Danny Ray and Peggy Sellars, Chris was preceded in death by his mother Peggy Crumly Sellar…
MOULTRIE, Ga.- David Reedy Cunningham, 82, of Moultrie, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
MOULTRIE, GA. [mdash] Deborah Sue Newton Roberson, 68, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend died on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Andy Cas…
