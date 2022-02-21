MOULTRIE, Ga. — The ladies of the Moultrie Service League will host their spring fundraising event, Casino Night, on March 25 at the Colquitt County Arts Center.
The evening offers several casino games and chances to win door prizes and raffle baskets. Tickets are $50, include heavy hors d’oeuvres and $2,500 “funny money,” and may be requested by email from carriegeerlasseter@gmail.com.
A cash bar will also be available.
All proceeds benefit art education in Colquitt County.
