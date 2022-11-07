HARTSFIELD, Ga. — Sinner Friend Missionary Baptist Church in Hartsfield will observe the 30th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. W.B. Sales, on Sunday, Nov. 13.
The message bearer will be the Rev. Sherrod Cooper Sr.
Cooper is a former Moultrian who now resides in Camilla. He is pastor of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Camilla.
The organizing committee invites attendees to wear black and gold in honor of the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.