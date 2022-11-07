Rev. Sherrod Cooper Sr.

The Rev. Sherrod Cooper Sr. will speak at Sinner Friend Missionary Baptist Church's pastor's anniversary celebration on Sunday.

 Submitted photo

HARTSFIELD, Ga. — Sinner Friend Missionary Baptist Church in Hartsfield will observe the 30th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. W.B. Sales, on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The message bearer will be the Rev. Sherrod Cooper Sr.

Cooper is a former Moultrian who now resides in Camilla. He is pastor of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Camilla.

The organizing committee invites attendees to wear black and gold in honor of the event.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you