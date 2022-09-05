MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sixth-grade classes from Willie J. Williams Middle School visited the Moultrie-Colquitt County library Aug. 31. Library Director Kevin Ellis and Assistant Director/Youth Services librarian Erin Honeycutt introduced them to the public library’s services and resources.
Sixth graders visit Moultrie-Colquitt County library
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Crime reports for Aug. 30, 2022
- Crime reports for Aug. 31, 2022
- Girls on the Run expands to Colquitt County
- 2 roads to close for Hwy. 133 work
- MPD officer wounded in Sunday night shooting
- Crime reports for Aug. 29, 2022
- City of Moultrie named state's Downtown of the Year
- Packers roll past Tift County 41-13
- GSP reports increase in accidents involving deer
- Tift County is a non-region foe for first time since 1965
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.