MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The neighborhood of Countryside spent the weekend “Chalking the Walk.”
Carrie and Judd Lasseter suggested neighbors write encouraging messages on driveways as a show of solidarity in these uncertain times, neighbor Teresa Venet told The Observer by email. The Lasseters dropped bags of chalk in each mailbox in the neighborhood.
Countryside is also "hiding" teddy bears in windows as part of the national Bear Hunt movement. Residents and businesses place teddy bears in windows where children in cars can see them as they ride by. This gives families an excuse to get out for a fun activity, but it keeps them safe within their cars.
