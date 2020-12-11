MOULTRIE, Ga. — Gloria Smith of Moultrie has announced the publication of her fifth Annie Elf book.
“Annie Elf Has Freckled Ears” is available at Amazon.com.
Smith began the Annie Elf series in 2012 with “Annie Elf and Flippy Butterfly,” which describes the life cycle of the butterfly from caterpillar to adulthood.
In “Annie Elf Has Freckled Ears,” the titular elf is teased about the freckles on her ears, which makes her sad — but soon Santa makes Annie happy and glad as she learns that a little elf can do special things.
Smith said she’s particularly proud of this book because her 16-year-old granddaughter, Meredith, did the illustrations and her oldest granddaughter, Katie, did the music for a song in the book.
“It is a real family effort!” Smith said. “We worked hard to make it a perfect theme to show children that they can overcome hurt feelings when they learn that they are special and can do special things to help others.”
