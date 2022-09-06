DOERUN, Ga. — Dr. April Williams-Smith, a life-long member of Bailey Chapel A.M.E. Church in Doerun, recently became a licensed exhorter in the church.
An exhorter encourages, counsels, empowers, and supports people in their journey to grow spiritually. He or she works to give hope by sharing a Biblical perspective on the situation and reminding people of God’s power, love, and faithfulness.
“Dr. Smith has manifested these skills for numerous years in her home, church, workforce, and community and knows that God is calling her to take her service to the next level,” the church said in a press release announcing her licensure.
Smith is the daughter of Randolph Williams Jr. and the late Nellie G. Williams of Doerun. She is married to Derrick Smith and they have four children: Derrick Jr., Lopriela, Erin, and Josiah and a bonus daughter, Charnay Harper.
Smith was given for christening as a baby in 1971 at Bailey Chapel A.M.E. Church and has been a member and servant of Bailey Chapel A.M.E. Church since then, the church said.
“She was able to learn from remarkable pastors, such as Reverend Smith, Reverend Johnson, Reverend, Angry, Reverend Ferguson, Reverend Martha Lambert, Reverend Harold Fields, Reverend Bernard Collier, and now Pastor Linda Matchett. A 1989 graduate of Colquitt County High School, she had to serve in other demographical areas from 1989 through 1997 while earning her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Savanah State University in Savannah and master’s degree in school counseling from Long Island University in New York.
In 1997, Smith moved home and continued her services at Bailey Chapel A.M.E. Church. She also pursued higher degrees, such as a Specialist’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Albany State University and a Doctoral Degree in Counseling Psychology from Argosy University.
Smith has served in the school system for 25 years in many diverse roles, such as math teacher, school counselor, assistant principal, principal and now district intervention services coordinator.
“She always made a promise to God that she would utilize her skills learned in college and universities while serving in the church, which contributed to her roles as steward, trustee, church secretary, choir leader, to name a few,” the church said. “In the community, she uses a combination of all her skills to serve mankind who are in need of guidance and counseling. She feels the need to take these skills to a higher level in the spiritual realm as she continues to serve mankind.”
Smith will speak to the congregation at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at Bailey Chapel. The community is invited.
