THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Members of The Lambda Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, are hosting a virtual retreat Saturday, Aug. 21.
Dressed in the sorority’s signature colors of salmon pink and apple green, members plan to engage in workshops to implement service programs in Bainbridge, Camilla, Cairo, Camilla, Moultrie, Pelham, Thomasville, and Thomas County, generate dialogue and strategic thinking, while also participating in sisterly relations activities to foster sincere sisterhood, according to a press release from the chapter. This year’s theme is “Exemplifying Excellence Through Strengthening Our Legacy. and Polishing Our Pearls with Knowledge.”
Through the sorority’s efforts, the chapter has made donations to assist college students at historically black colleges and universities like Florida A&M University, contributed to the Thomasville Food Bank and Outreach Center, sponsored virtual events to address Covid-19 and breast cancer awareness, promoted financial responsibility through webinars on credit scores and estate planning, the release said. In addition, the 43-year-old chapter has promoted cultural awareness of the Harlem Renaissance and Black Arts Movement with local students and managed to support children in Africa by sewing dresses and shirts through this pandemic. The sorority has made a special attempt to supply non-traditional students, individuals who never began the higher learning journey, with an array of information from two- and four-year college representatives and information to promote life-long learning through securing charitable contributions, gifts, and endowed funds to award scholarships, fellowships, and grants.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is the first African American Greek Sorority founded in 1908, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. With nearly, 300,000 college trained members, the sorority is bound by sisterhood and service. Under the Exemplifying Excellence Through Sustainable Service administration of international president Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, the sorority’s current target programs are HBCU for Life: A Call to Action, #CAP, Women’s Health and Wellness, Economic Legacy, The Arts, and Global Impact.
Dr. Mary Williams Scruggs serves as the president of Lambda Xi Omega and encourages the surrounding community to learn more about the chapter’s commitment to Alpha Kappa Alpha target programs by following the sorority on its social media page.
