THOMASVILLE — The Lambda Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated celebrated its chapter birthday July 9.
The chapter celebrated this year with a group of members attending Sunday services at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Thomasville, followed by a luncheon at SASS Restaurant, according to a press release from the chapter. The theme was “Celebrating 46 Years of Service: Sipping Prettea.” The ladies added a little sass to their celebration by donning hats and wearing gloves to complement their prettiest pink and green attire as they sipped tea and enjoyed the afternoon.
The program included a welcome from the chapter president, Dr. Makisha Cheeks, prayer from Dr. Lorraine Williams-Rahming, an original rendition of the spoken word by poet and writer Mrs. Tracy Howell, afternoon games, prizes, gifts, a hat parade, expressions of appreciation to the event organizers and committee members, and very importantly, an opportunity to remember and salute the 16 courageous charter members and the work performed by Lambda Xi Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
With more than 100 members, Lambda Xi Omega has provided significant service to Thomasville and surrounding areas, the chapter said. On July 9, 1977, sixteen women wanted to implement Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.'s motto of service to all mankind in Thomasville, Grady, Colquitt, Mitchell and Decatur counties.
"Throughout the years, the chapter has focused on education, health, family, economics, art, and global impact," the press release said. "The ladies of Lambda Xi Omega Chapter are committed to Soaring to Greater Height of Service and Sisterhood under the international president, Danette Anthony Reed."
The sorority has awarded over $400,000 is scholarships to area high-school students, promoted voter registration, and hosted numerous workshops and fundraising activities, the chapter said.
To learn more about Lambda Xi Omega follow them on Facebook.
