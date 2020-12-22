THOMASVILLE, Ga. — On Dec. 17, the administration at Southern Regional Technical College recognized a record number of 181 exceptional students achieving the honor of President’s List for the fall 2020 term.
Each semester, SRTC recognizes students who have accomplished high academic achievement through the President’s List. In order to qualify for the President’s List, students must meet two criteria: earn a grade of “A” in all coursework attempted and be enrolled in 12 semester credit hours or more at the College.
“Each of these students worked diligently and earned these high marks this semester,” said President Jim Glass. “The work ethic and dedication to excellence that they have demonstrated will no doubt translate to further career and life successes as they move forward in life. I am so proud of each one of the students that chose to start here at SRTC.”
The following Moultrie-area students are included on the 2020 President’s List:
• Geri Siddell, Alexia Vaughan, and John English of Coolidge.
• Melony Terry of Doerun.
• Clayton Benford of Hartsfield.
• Hannah Mize and Marissa Cato of Meigs.
• Camerin Moore, William Vereen, Helen Martinez, Madison Norman, Savannah Clark, Taylor Holland, Camden Massey, Charles Mercer, Eduardo DeLaPaz-Morera, Oscar Godinez, Tanner Kimble, Brian Meadows, Aholiba Martinez, Ray Lawton, Kerri Worth, Karlie Ellis, Sarah Gay, Lucas Rivera, Johana Rodriguez, Steffany Hernandez Ramirez, Jalynn Daniels, Shanna Sangster, Mario Garcia, Oscar Luna, Lance Blanchett, Melaney Martin, Kayla Sutherland, Robert Taylor, Davis Dalton, Robert Gerdes, Cannon Whatley, Ancriso White, Savannah Butterfield, Brian Hernandez, Chevon James, Yaritzet Ramos, Victoria Wright, Olivia Hardy, and Michelle Castaneda of Moultrie.
• Alesia Lee, and Thai Tran of Norman Park.
• Amanda Saunders, Carmen Damian-Coronado, Jessica Guerrero, Nayeli Hernandez, Peyton Donaldson, and Amari Tillman of Omega.
• Amanda Payne and Alyssa York of Pavo.
