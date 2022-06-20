TIFTON, Ga. — A total of 307 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2022 spring semester.
Of the 311 degrees awarded by the college, 194 were bachelor degrees.
More than 2,159 students pursued four-year degrees at ABAC in Biology, Nursing, Agribusiness, Agriculture, Agricultural Communication, Agricultural Education, Business, Environmental Horticulture, History and Government, Natural Resource Management, Rural Community Development, and Writing and Communication.
The graduates, their hometowns, and fields of study are as follows:
Doerun
• Brad Logan Wheeler, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.
Hartsfield
• Lacey Emily Webb, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Lenox
• Anna-Lisa Franklin, Associate of Science.
• David Chase Turner, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education.
Moultrie
• Michael McCoy Crosby, Bachelor of Science in Business, Magna Cum Laude.
• Thuan Anh Le Dang, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
• Christopher M. Dorsey, Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Management.
• Chloe Elizabeth Gould, Associate of Science.
• Caleb Guerra, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
• Annalisa Grace Illian, Associate of Fine Arts in Music with Distinction, AFA in Music-Vocal.
• Abigayle Anne Ladson, Associate of Science in Nursing with Merit.
• Luis Fernando Martinez-Torres, Bachelor of Science in Business.
• Mary Grace McCoy, Bachelor of Science in History and Government.
• Brentley Gaskins Odom, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture.
• Julie Alexandra Ramirez, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
• Isabella Sellers, Associate of Science.
• Shay Marie Stanfill, Bachelor of Science in Rural Community Development.
Norman Park
• Henry Lewis Daniels, Associate of Science.
• Elizabeth Rose Horne, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education.
Ochlocknee
• Hunter Harness, Bachelor of Science in Business, Cum Laude.
Pavo
• Allison Kay Vanlandingham, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.
