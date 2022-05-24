THOMASVILLE, Ga. — For the 2022 summer semester, which began May 12, the Southern Regional Technical College Foundation has awarded scholarships to 51 students totaling $37,900. These funds assist students with education-related costs such as tuition, fees, books, classroom and lab supplies, and more.
The students who were awarded scholarships were Aubrey Wood of Albany, Morgan McCullough, Tiara Bell, and Jordan Sweet of Bainbridge, Katisa Payne of Berlin, Julia Martin of Blakely, Taylor Savage, Kasey Taylor, Carol Carnage, Savannah Moore, Harold Tomlin, Taylor Savage, Samantha Borden, Laura Coleman, Corrina Jones, and Cynthia Whitfield of Cairo, Jessica Weston of Camilla, Amber Esco of Chula, Matthew Griffin of Coolidge, Caishon Hutto of Iron City, Donna Thompson of Meigs, Jadan Harrell, Carly Horne, and Allison Taylor of Moultrie, Meghan Livingston of Nashville, Savana Warren of Norman Park, Hanna Whittle and Helena Aguilar of Ochlocknee, Amanda Saunders of Omega, Erica Jones and Grant Humphries of Pelham, Megan Wade of Quitman, Kristen Story of Sycamore, Sonya Gonzalez, Marian Rincon, Jennifer Bellew, Angelica Claudio Mirabal, Brittani Milton, Courtney Edwards, Marian Rincon, Amanda Brown, Arielal Davis, Adrian Gosier, and Jacob Redifer of Thomasville, Kelly Halstead, Hannah Walker, Amelia Hillmon, Roxana Carey, and Edward Rella of Tifton, and Hanna Harrell and Bailey Palmer of Whigham.
The SRTC Foundation is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to promote the cause of higher education and expand educational opportunities to the students of SRTC. The Foundation strives to create scholarships and endowments, and assist in the financing of capital improvements and other college-related expenses. An impartial scholarship selection committee awards scholarships based on described need, program, grades and classroom performance, professional recommendations, and essays written by applicants.
“On behalf of the SRTC Foundation Board of Trustees, congratulations to each of these students on their summer 2022 scholarship awards. This is a very competitive process and an accomplishment that should be celebrated. Thank you to all of our generous donors who make awarding these scholarships possible,” commented Dr. Amy Maison, Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Southern Regional Technical College.
The application period for fall scholarships began Monday, May 24, and applications may be submitted until July 15. Current and future SRTC students may apply for Foundation scholarships online: https://southernregional.edu/scholarships.
For more information on scholarships, how to give, and how to apply, please visit the Foundation’s website at www.southernregional.edu/scholarships or contact the Institutional Advancement Office by calling (229) 225-3977.
