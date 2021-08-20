THOMASVILLE, Ga. — For the 2021 fall semester, which began Aug. 17, the Southern Regional Technical College Foundation awarded scholarships to 53 students totaling $45,900. These funds assist students with education-related costs such as tuition, fees, books, classroom and lab supplies, and more.
The students who were awarded scholarships were Aubrey Wood of Albany, Morgan McCullough and Danielle Parker of Bainbridge, Jessica Murrell of Blakely, Manuel Caballero and Chastity Toliver of Brinson, Hannah Fallaw, Savannah Moore, Kasey Taylor, and Cynthia Whitfield of Cairo, Amanda Harper, Cortnie Humphries, Nathan Pace, Hailey Shaver, Jessica Weston, and April White of Camilla, Carlton Maloy of Climax, Cassie Adams, Victoria Lambert, Samuel Revells, and Nichelle Williams of Donalsonville, Tammy Evans, Donna Thompson, and Lorraine West of Meigs, Angelie Alderman, Matthew Luke, Melaney Martin, Alan Smith, and Abigale Vining of Moultrie, Emily Boyd of Nashville, Cole Redd of Ochlocknee, Grant Humphries of Pelham, Ansley Allen, Monica Arambulo, Kaitlyn Brinson, Katie Cleveland, Zipporah Khayyam, Tammy Mitchell, Haley Ramhofer, Kristin Revell, Amanda Simmons, Katie Warren, and Abigail Witcher of Thomasville, Kelly Halstead, Mora Hart, Amelia Hillmon, Chasitie Roberts, Ashley Watkins, and Devin Wimberley of Tifton, Briasia Sims of Valdosta, and Clayton Davis, Hanna Harrell and Michael Russell of Whigham.
“On behalf of the SRTC Foundation Board of Trustees, congratulations to each of these students on their fall 2021 scholarship awards. This is a very competitive process and an accomplishment that should be celebrated. Thank you to all of our generous donors who make awarding these scholarships possible,” commented Dr. Amy Maison, Vice President for Institutional Advancement, Marketing, and Public Relations at Southern Regional Technical College.
In Spring Semester of 2021, Coca-Cola Bottling United (CCBU) and The Rural Development Partners (RDP) created a scholarship program with SRTC. CCBU and RDP committed to a gift of $50,000 to fund this scholarship so that students who choose technical education in Colquitt, Tift, Turner, and Worth counties will benefit from their efforts to support these communities over five years. Electrical Construction and Maintenance student Alan Smith was the inaugural recipient of the scholarship.
“I am well aware of what I want and I have confidence that attending Southern Regional Technical College will give me a chance to pursue my dream,” said Smith. “I hope that after finishing my degree, I will be able to apply for a good job. Knowing that electrical and construction have massively contributed to today’s society, I eagerly want to be a part of it.”
The SRTC Foundation is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to promote the cause of higher education and expand educational opportunities to the students of SRTC. The Foundation strives to create scholarships and endowments, and assist in the financing of capital improvements and other college-related expenses.
For more information on scholarships, how to give, and how to apply, please visit the Foundation’s website at www.southernregional.edu/scholarships or contact the Institutional Advancement Office by calling (229) 225-4060.
