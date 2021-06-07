THOMASVILLE, Ga. — For the 2021 summer semester, which began May 13, the Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Foundation awarded scholarships to 54 students totaling $45,900. These funds assist students with education-related costs such as tuition, fees, books, classroom and lab supplies, and more.
The students who were awarded scholarships were Tabitha Section of Ashburn, Jordan Sweet, Morgan McCullough, Savannah Pace, and Alicia Thompson of Bainbridge, Kirsten Smith of Boston, Carrie Collier, Savannah Moore, and Kaylie Ferrell of Cairo, and Cortnie Humphries Katie Ansley and Peggy Buckner of Camilla.
Also, William Swilley of Hartsfield, Sabrina Cannon of Jakin, Lorraine West of Meigs, Angelie Alderman, Rhonda Swan, Abigale Vining, Kerri Worth, Jose Huerta, Calem Newbern, and Meghan Anderson of Moultrie, and Emily Boyd and Jessica Clarke of Nashville.
Also, Katelyn Williams of Newton, Desiree Walden of Ochlocknee, Beth Weldon of Pavo, Tia Pendley of Sumner, Virginia Lamb of Sylvester, Monica Arambulo, Crystal Gossett, Abigail Witcher, Charvett McCraw, Kristin Revell, Paya George, Tammy Mitchell, Loren Osgatharp, Haley Ramhofer, and Robyn Sullivan of Thomasville.
And Amelia Hillmon, Sterling LeBlanc, Carter McKee, Brenda Morales Nunez, Reagan Pate, Hannah Walker, Samantha Walker, and Amber Cummings of Tifton, Patricia Drawdy and Autumn Kirkland of TyTy, Lavella Marshall, Chasity Williams, and Eugenia Osei of Valdosta, and Clayton Davis and Alexis Glover of Whigham.
The SRTC Foundation is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to promote the cause of higher education and expand educational opportunities to the students of SRTC. The Foundation strives to create scholarships and endowments, and assist in the financing of capital improvements and other college-related expenses.
“On behalf of the SRTC Foundation Board of Trustees, congratulations to each of these students on their summer 2021 scholarship awards. This is a very competitive process and an accomplishment that should be celebrated. Thank you to all of our generous donors who make awarding these scholarships possible,” commented Dr. Amy Maison, Vice President for Institutional Advancement, Marketing, and Public Relations at Southern Regional Technical College.
The application period for fall scholarships opened Monday, May 24 and applications may be submitted until July 15. An impartial scholarship selection committee awards scholarships based on described need, program, grades and classroom performance, professional recommendations, and essays written by applicants. Current and future SRTC students may apply for Foundation scholarships online: https://southernregional.edu/scholarships.
For more information on scholarships, how to give, and how to apply, please visit the Foundation’s website at www.southernregional.edu/scholarships or contact the Institutional Advancement Office by calling (229) 225-3977.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.