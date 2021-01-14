THOMASVILLE, Ga. — For the 2021 spring semester, which began Jan. 7, the Southern Regional Technical College Foundation awarded scholarships to 53 students totaling $50,000. These funds assist students with education-related costs such as tuition, fees, books, classroom and lab supplies, and more.
The students who were awarded scholarships were Savanna McMillan of Albany, Nicole Johnson of Attapulgus, Maribel Martinez-Chavez, Savannah Pace, Alicia Thompson, Tiara Bell, Sierra Robinson, and Alicia Thompson of Bainbridge, Angela Clark, Savannah Moore, Madisyn Fussell, and Michaela Cooper of Cairo, Colby Ponder, Katie Ansley, Peggy Buckner, Cortnie Humphries, Melanie Green, and Elizabeth Delk of Camilla, Matthew Griffin of Coolidge, Tyler Goodwin of Doerun, Lorraine West of Meigs, Jose Huerta, Angelie Alderman, Melaney Martin, Meghan Anderson, Michael Dickerson, Tiesha Claitt, and Erin Crossett of Moultrie, Katelyn Williams of Newton, Cole Redd of Ochlocknee, Alyssa York of Pavo, Megan McCoy of Pelham, Michael Edwards of Quitman, Elizabeth Perkins of Ray City, Monica Arambulo, Zenobia Turner, Tammy Mitchell, Sabrina Davis, Stephanie Griffin, Robyn Sullivan and Ashley Williams of Thomasville, Kimjuana Ivey, Reagan Pate, Amber Cummings, Johnna Dales, Amelia Hillmon, Samantha Walker, Katherine Brey, and Paul Arvizu of Tifton, Beau Spillers of TyTy, and Hanna Harrell and Noah McGuire of Whigham.
“Over the last year, our students faced new and different challenges while in the pursuit of their education because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Amy Maison, Vice President for Institutional Advancement, Marketing, and Public Relations. “Foundation scholarships have been able to provide some relief from those hardships, thanks to the generous support of our faculty, staff, and community partners.”
The SRTC Foundation is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to promote the cause of higher education and expand educational opportunities to the students of SRTC, according to a press release from the college. The foundation strives to create scholarships and endowments, and assist in the financing of capital improvements and other college-related expenses. Scholarship applications for the 2021 summer semester will open on Feb. 19. Students wishing to apply may visit southernregional.awardspring.com. For more information on scholarships, how to give, and how to apply, please visit the Foundation’s website at www.southernregional.edu/scholarships or contact the Institutional Advancement Office by calling (229) 225-3977.
