THOMASVILLE, Ga. — For the 2022 spring semester, which began Jan. 6, 2022, the Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Foundation awarded scholarships to 79 students totaling $50,250. These funds assist students with education-related costs such as tuition, fees, books, classroom and lab supplies, and more.
The students who were awarded scholarships were: Aubrey Wood of Albany; Savannah Pace, Haley Bateman, Kaylee Belk, Tiara Bell, and Savannah Pace of Bainbridge; Hailey Warfield of Blakely; Emily McCall, Kendralissa Smith, Corrina Jones, Savannah Moore, Kasey Taylor, Cynthia Whitfield, Carlos Castro, Laura Coleman, and Garret Godwin of Cairo; Katie Ansley, Nathan Pace, Jessica Weston, and Cortnie Humphries of Camilla; Amber Esco of Chula; Nichelle Williams of Donalsonville; Caishon Hutto of Iron City; Megan Walton of Lawrenceville; Angela Starnes of Leesburg; Marissa Cato and Lorraine West of Meigs; Asia Walker of Monticello; Kerri Worth, Angelie Alderman, Michael Dickerson, Melaney Martin, Alan Smith, Carly Horne, Lacee Morrell, and Elaina Horne of Moultrie; Emily Boyd of Nashville; Helena Aguilar and Cole Redd of Ochlocknee; Amanda Saunders of Omega; Lindsey Daniel of Pavo; Sarah Kirsch, Hannah Green, and Trina Greene of Pelham; Marissia Lane of Quitman; Shanna Entrekin and Staisha Howard of Sumner; Paige Willis and Tyler Goodwin of Sylvester; Monica Arambulo, Abigail Witcher, Austyn Barrow, Ashley Bristol, Brittani Milton, David Willis, Monica Arambulo, Loren Osgatharp, Maleah Turner, Amanda Brown, Leasa Doyle, Brandy Maines, Tammy Mitchell, Marian Rincon, and Kristin Revell of Thomasville; Cindy Cranford, Amelia Hillmon, Tamessha Thomas, Ashlynn Howard, Citlaly Maldonado, Hannah Walker, Brenda Morales Nunez, and Abigail Hall of Tifton; Patricia Drawdy of Ty Ty; Jeffrey Robinson, Clayton Davis , Zebulon Davis, and Michael Russell of Whigham.
This semester, the prestigious Hill-Harrell Scholarship was awarded to Brenda Morales Núñez, SRTC’s 2021 Adult Education Student of the Year. Morales Núñez has since completed her high school equivalency, earned her GED, and continued at SRTC as a full-time college student with a goal of eventually earning her master’s degree in Psychology.
In her own words, “This institution has given me the opportunity to not only obtain my high school diploma through the Adult Education program, but also the opportunity to move forward with my college studies. The study of the human mind is something that called my attention for some years, but the pandemic that occurred last year deepened my interest in this area. The stress caused by the situation the world was going through, and the need for people to seek therapy, was key to my decision to pursue this field. Being able to help people deal with situations such as stress, anxiety, depression, is something I would like to contribute to this society, but most of all I would like to help people who are not fluent in English, Spanish speaking people to be more specific. Personally, I can understand how frustrating it is to not be able to communicate or express yourself in your first language, when you are not fluent in the local language, which is also the reason why many people do not seek help.”
Dr. Freida Hill-Harrell, former president at Southwest Georgia Technical College, and her husband Bill Harrell founded the Hill-Harrell Scholarship. While her career led her through various positions within the Technical College System of Georgia, South Georgia has always held a special place in Dr. Hill-Harrell’s heart, according to a press release from SRTC. The couple have decided to support the students at Southern Regional Technical College who are in pursuit of their educational dreams. It is their mission to ease the burdens the burdens of technical college students in need.
“On behalf of the SRTC Foundation Board of Trustees, congratulations to each of these students on their scholarship awards. This is a very competitive process and an accomplishment that should be celebrated. Thank you to all of our generous donors who make awarding these scholarships possible, ” commented Dr. Amy Maison, vice president for institutional advancement, marketing, and public relations at Southern Regional Technical College.
The SRTC Foundation is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to promote the cause of higher education and expand educational opportunities to the students of SRTC. The Foundation strives to create scholarships and endowments, and assist in the financing of capital improvements and other college-related expenses.
For more information on scholarships, how to give, and how to apply, please visit the Foundation’s website at www.southernregional.edu/scholarships or contact the Institutional Advancement Office by calling (229) 225-4060.
