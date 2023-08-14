THOMASVILLE — For the 2023 fall semester, which will begin Aug. 15, the Southern Regional Technical College Foundation awarded scholarships to 76 students totaling $75,900. The SRTC scholarship funds assist students with education-related costs such as tuition, fees, books, classroom and lab supplies, and gas money.
The students who were awarded scholarships are Tiffany Travis of Albany; Katie Wade of Baconton; Abbigayle Hamilton, Cierra Cain, Crystal McNair, Debra Mills, Jana Price, Katoya Scott, Leslie Givens, Mykayla Carter, and Savannah Smith of Bainbridge; Conner Sadler and Nicole Tillman of Boston; Carlos Castro, Madison Davie, and Yeni Gonzalez Menchu of Cairo; Lisa Lashley and Taylor Howell of Camilla; Jamey Gray and Keilee Phillippi of Coolidge; Rhonda Frye of Doerun; Candace Rambo of Donalsonville; Victoria Edwards of Iron City; Emiyah Harper of Leesburg; Marlee Ethridge of Lenox; Brooke West, Jase Collins, and Taylor Figueroa of Meigs; Addie Hamner, Brett Wilson, and Rachel Benoit of Moultrie; Brittanie Keister of Ochlocknee; Lakyn Griffin of Pavo; Aniyah Bennett, Caroline Palmer, and Sarah Kirsch of Pelham; Alexis Adkins of Perry; Jennie Roberts of Sycamore; Angel Elam, Austin Forbeck, Grace Palmer, and Tyler Goodwin of Sylvester; Anderson Ochs, Ansley Allen, April Willis, Ashley Paracca, Bobbie Quick, Brooke Stanley, Chelsey Riggins, Erica Moore, Erica Wilson, Jacey Keyton, Koriana White, Kristin Revell, Madison Spiker, Michelle Goar, Rylee Vinson, Sean Mathew Brooks, Stacy Lopes, Tamara Barrett, Taylor Brittain, Terri Tedder, and Vivian Winter of Thomasville; Amelia Hillmon, Citlaly Maldonado, Demetrius Griggs, Dolores Bradley, Katherine Brey, Kimberly Cochran, Shellice Wright, and Tracy Baker of Tifton; Qweunda Lester of Valdosta; and Bria Bogan, Kirstyn Harrell, and Megan Hartsfield of Whigham.
“On behalf of the SRTC Foundation Board of Trustees, congratulations to each of these students on their fall 2023 scholarship awards. This is a very competitive process and we are proud to celebrate our students’ accomplishments. Thank you to all of our generous donors who make awarding these scholarships possible,” commented Dr. Amy Maison, vice president for institutional advancement at Southern Regional Technical College.
The application period for fall scholarships will begin Oct. 15 and applications may be submitted until Dec. 1. Current and future SRTC students may apply for Foundation scholarships online: https://southernregional.edu/scholarships.
The SRTC Foundation is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to promote the cause of higher education and expand educational opportunities to the students of SRTC. The Foundation strives to create scholarships and endowments, and assist in the financing of capital improvements and other college-related expenses.
For more information on scholarships, how to give, and how to apply, please visit the Foundation’s website at www.southernregional.edu/scholarships or contact the Institutional Advancement Office by calling (229) 225-4060.
