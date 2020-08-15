MOULTRIE, Ga. — For the 2020 fall semester, which begins Aug. 18, the Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Foundation awarded scholarships to 66 students totaling over $58,000.
These funds assist students with education-related costs such as tuition, fees, books, classroom and lab supplies, and more, the college said in a press release. Since the pandemic, students have been permitted to use their funds on technology costs associated with remote learning.
The students receiving scholarships were Annabelle Gowan of Arlington; Kathleen Whiddon of Ashburn; Nicole Johnson and Lakeatia Madge of Attapulgus; Sofia Holmes, Maribel Martinez-Chavez, Savannah Pace, Lindsay Presnal, Tori Taylor, Alicia Thompson, and Emellia Woodrum of Bainbridge; Sandy Matias, Savannah Moore, Sabrina Teems, and Lezli Thompson of Cairo; Katie Ansley, Peggy Buckner, Ivey Carden, Elizabeth Delk, Melanie Green, and Cortnie Humphries of Camilla; Tiffany Hand and Noah McGuire of Climax; Dillon Spence of Colquitt; Oscar Avalos of Doerun; Samuel Revells of Donalsonville; Monica Arambulo of Douglas; Logan Redmond of Meigs; Anna Buckner, Shelby Hawkins, Hali Jarrell, Melaney Martin, and Ashleigh Newell of Moultrie; Emily Boyd of Nashville; Hannah Watts of Norman Park; Tiffany Bennett of Omega; Amanda Barnes, Dana Boak, and Josh Pollock of Pelham; Michael Edwards and Serenity Proffitt of Quitman; Harlee Beall of Sale City; Laura Hill of Sylvester; Ashley Fox, Davis Gandy, Paya George, Allison Goodwin, Stephanie Griffin, Tyla Joseph, Romona Rae Kline, Adrainna Smith, and Vivian Winter of Thomasville; Anastaisia Davis, Laura Herrera, Kimjuana Ivey, Tiffany Jones, Taylor Jordan, Savannah Maton, Reagan Pate, Kayla Powers, and Kalonty Walker of Tifton; Jessica Andrews, Katie Sheffield, and Kerri Thomas of Valdosta; and Alexis Glover and Hanna Harrell of Whigham.
“The SRTC Foundation is able to make these funds available to our students because of the generosity of our employees and community partners,” said Jenny Dell, SRTC’s director of institutional advancement. “With the necessary changes in the way we deliver coursework, these scholarship are more important than ever so that students have the tools needed to thrive in a more virtual learning environment.”
The SRTC Foundation is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote the cause of higher education and expand educational opportunities to the students of SRTC, the college’s press release said. The foundation strives to create scholarships and endowments, and assist in the financing of capital improvements and other college-related expenses. Scholarship applications for the 2020 spring semester will open on Oct. 15. Students wishing to apply may visit southernregional.awardspring.com. For more information on scholarships, how to give, and how to apply, please visit the Foundation’s website at www.southernregional.edu/scholarships or contact the Institutional Advancement Office by calling (229) 225-4060.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.