THOMASVILLE, Ga. — For the 2022 fall semester, which begins Aug. 16, the Southern Regional Technical College Foundation awarded scholarships to 74 students totaling $77,900.
This sum represents the largest dollar amount of scholarships awarded in one semester in the Foundation’s history. SRTC scholarship funds assist students with education-related costs such as tuition, fees, books, classroom and lab supplies, and more.
The students who were awarded scholarships were Taylor Evans of Adel, Aubrey Wood of Albany, Alexander Hubbard of Ashburn, Katie Wade of Baconton, Tiara Bell, Stetson Cochran, and Lakisha Murphy of Bainbridge, Kimberly Coston of Barwick, Katisa Payne of Berlin, Allison Underhill of Boston, Steven Nesbit of Bridgeboro, Samantha McMillan of Brinson, Madison Dixon, Corrina Jones, Amanda Kines, Laura Maxwell, Savannah Moore, Chancey Palmer, and Kasey Taylor of Cairo, Ashley Carden of Camilla, Amber Esco of Chula, Summer Colwell and KeShad Lavette of Colquitt, Isabella Barfield of Doerun, Victoria Lambert and Nichelle Williams of Donalsonville, Kaylee Fisher and Kimberly Pitts of Enigma, Tyler McCrimmon of Fitzgerald, Emily Bedwell of Havana, Elizabeth Infinger of Homerville, Dasia Washington of Leesburg, Ashlynn Howard of Live Oak, Jennifer Ukaobasi of Marietta, Tammy Evans, Cameron Jenkins, and Ivy Tran of Meigs, Cheyenne Dahlgren, Shanique Daniels, Haley Henson, Carly Horne, Matthew Luke, Dawson Parker, Alan Smith, and Kerri Worth of Moultrie, Helena Aguilar of Ochlocknee, Amanda Saunders of Omega, Sam Brinkley, Christina Brown, Grant Humphries, and Nicholas Moore of Pelham, Shanna Entrekin of Sumner, Kristen Story of Sycamore, Paige Willis of Sylvester, Jennifer Bellew, Jacinda Brinson, Taylor Brittain, Courtney Edwards, Keirra Engram, Matthew Griffin, Robert Mccray, Kiara Mickens, Armani Miller, Anderson Ochs, Kristin Revell, Madison Spiker, Ashley Swicord, Latasha Weatherspoon, and Landon Wright of Thomasville, Jordan Spurlin of Ty Ty, Makayla Cross and Tinaisha Huntington of Valdosta, Alyssa Newsom, Sherry Osborn, and Megan Whitley of Whigham.
The Five Star Credit Union Foundation recently created a scholarship program to benefit SRTC students in their service delivery area. The Five Star Credit Union Foundation is a community resource for financial training, to support programs for kids to succeed, and for communities to have a place to turn for help. For this fall semester, Sam Brinkley and Laura Maxwell each received a $5,000 Five Star Credit Union Scholarship, which will follow the students through completion of their chosen program.
“On behalf of the SRTC Foundation Board of Trustees, congratulations to each of these students on their fall 2022 scholarship awards. This is a very competitive process and we are proud to celebrate our students’ accomplishments. Thank you to all of our generous donors who make awarding these scholarships possible,” commented Dr. Amy Maison, vice president for institutional advancement at Southern Regional Technical College.
The SRTC Foundation is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to promote the cause of higher education and expand educational opportunities to the students of SRTC. The Foundation strives to create scholarships and endowments, and assist in the financing of capital improvements and other college-related expenses.
For more information on scholarships, how to give, and how to apply, please visit the Foundation’s website at www.southernregional.edu/scholarships or contact the Institutional Advancement Office by calling (229) 225-4060.
