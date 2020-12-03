MOULTRIE, Ga. — Southern Regional Technical College recognized nursing program graduates during two drive-through ceremonies Tuesday, Dec. 1, one in Moultrie and the other in Thomasville.
Practical Nursing
SRTC held a pinning drive-through ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC- Moultrie. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. Since spring of 2020, SRTC’s pinning ceremonies have moved to a drive-through format to allow for social distancing. Students have embraced the change, taking the opportunity to decorate their vehicles and inviting their families to participate, lending the ceremonies a festive parade-like atmosphere.
“This year will be remembered for many years as a time of uncertainty. This graduating class persevered through difficult times and succeeded in completing the program. The odds were stacked against them and they prevailed. The 2020 PN graduates will be an asset to the field of nursing,” said instructor Julie Odom Cannarella, BSN, RN.
The students that received pins were: Michael “Brad” Akridge of Sylvester, Lynlie Alligood of Thomasville, Brittney Baker of Valdosta, Travis Brogan of Thomasville, Julie Childers of Sylvester, Ebelin Escolero of Tifton, April Haney of Adel, Jamayia Hayes of Thomasville, Alexis Hernandez of Moultrie, Savanna Lott of Moultrie, Timothy Marta of Tifton, Shandrekka Mathis of Moultrie, Katie Morey of Moultrie, Chazmin Singletary of Moultrie, Nyla Spruill of Moultrie, Katelyn Thompson of Adel, Quinesha Tindal of Quitman, Taylor Wade of Lenox, Bobbie “BJ” Wright of Moultrie, and Raylyn Youmans of Valdosta.
The Leadership Award is given to the student who presents outstanding leadership qualities not only in the classroom but also in the clinical setting and was presented to Alexis Hernandez.
The Clinical Excellence Award honors students who have shown exceptional professionalism and technical excellence during their clinical rotations. The Clinical Excellence Award was presented to Bobbie “BJ” Wright.
The Practical Nursing program is a five semester diploma program designed to prepare students to write the NCLEX-PN for licensure as practical nurses. The program prepares graduates to give competent nursing care. This is done through a selected number of academic and occupational courses providing a variety of techniques and materials necessary to assist the student in acquiring the needed knowledge and skills to give competent care. A variety of clinical experiences is planned so that theory and practice are integrated under the guidance of the clinical instructor.
For more information about SRTC’s Practical Nursing Program call 888-205-3449.
Associate of Science in Nursing
SRTC held a drive-through pinning ceremony during which 33 Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students from the LPN to RN Bridge program and the Generic ASN program received their nursing pins. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. This class of nursing students will officially be Registered Nurses (RN) pending the passage of their board exams. These prospective nurses represent the nursing programs of the Thomasville campus of Southern Regional Technical College.
The students receiving pins were: Jessica Lewis of Valdosta, Veronica Bozeman of Thomasville, Lindsey Cercy of Thomasville, Casey Connell of Cairo, Danielle Dollar of Cairo, Micah Edwards of Moultrie, Ashley Grant of Berlin, Baylee Hanright of Thomasville, Kayla Jernigan of Tifton, Donna Johnson of Tifton, Tyla Joseph of Thomasville, Micaela Lameier of Pavo, Maggie McGunity of Rochelle, Lacee Paulk of Naylor, Cynthia Ramos of Dixie, Temeka Reddick of Quitman, Nancy Rogers of Thomasville, Lauren Newberry of Camilla, Lindsey Stringer of Bainbridge, Demetra Teele of Valdosta, April Thompson of Ochlocknee, Crystal Anderson of Hahira, Alisha Bodiford of Norman Park, Daisy Damian of Omega, Shalandrick Douglas-Jones of Thomasville, Kaleesha Francis of Monticello, Shaquana Gibson of Thomasville, Chenelle Jones of Lamont, Ashley Merritt of Lake Park, Lovpreka Stephenson of Boston, Stefanique Wilson of Thomasville, Margaret Ard of Tallahassee, and Rachel Haynes of Moultrie .
“I am very proud of these students. They have worked hard and overcome so much during this program. These students were unable to complete their clinical rotation for the spring and summer semester due to COVID-19. They had to complete their clinical rotation virtually. The fall semester the students were allowed back in the hospital and they have worked hard to catch up on their nursing skills. All the students were excited to be able to get back in the hospital for hands on experience and have stepped up to the plate and done what was asked of them without complaint. I am very proud of each of these students and the local hospitals are going to be blessed to have them come work in their facility,” commented Terry Harper MSN, RN, Associate of Science Nursing Faculty.
At the ceremony, faculty members recognized several students for exceptional achievement during their time in the nursing program. Those awards and their recipients are as follows: Casey Connell and Lovpreka Stephenson earned the Highest Exit Exam Awards. The Clinical Excellence Awards were given to Baylee Hanright and Kaleesha Francis. The Archbold Leadership Awards were given to Casey Connell and Lovpreka Stephenson. Finally, the Nightingale Awards recognized the accomplishments of Demetra Teele and Crystal Anderson.
Casey Connell and Baylee Hanright were each awarded the Clifford and Isabel Fitzgerald Scholarship. The scholarship was established in 2019 in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Fitzgerald by a generous contribution from their grandchildren. The scholarship provides special funds to a nursing student participating in the Archbold Scholarship Program who demonstrates outstanding qualities for providing excellent nursing care.
The Associate of Science in Nursing program is designed to prepare students as entry-level practitioners to provide safe, effective nursing care and promote healthy transitions for diverse clients in a variety of settings. This program develops critical thinking, integrates accumulated knowledge from nursing, the sciences and humanities, and emphasizes the values of caring, accountability, responsibility and professional ethics. The SRTC ASN program has been granted approval by the Georgia Board of Nursing and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
Symbolism
During each pinning ceremony, which symbolizes the rite of passage into the nursing profession, each student received a pin and a small lamp. The pin reminds students of their purpose to serve the sick and infirmed. The lighting portion of the ceremony serves as a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing. In the 19th century, Nightingale was known as the "Lady with the Lamp," tending to the sick while carrying a lamp to light the way. At the ceremony, students also recite the Nightingale pledge stating their dedication to upholding the standards of being a nurse.
