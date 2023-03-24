MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Tifton and Moultrie chapters of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) inducted three new members into the organization.
The 2023 spring NTHS inductees are Surgical Technology major Tonya Irwin of Chula, Accounting major Carina Cruz-Meza of Moultrie, and Early Childhood Care and Education Heather Hawes of Tifton.
To qualify for NTHS membership, students must have completed at least one full semester in attendance at SRTC and must have satisfactorily completed a minimum of six credit hours of course work with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0. An SRTC instructor must nominate students for NTHS membership consideration.
As a national organization, the purpose of NTHS is to promote the ideals of honesty, service, leadership, career development, and skilled workmanship. NTHS rewards meritorious achievement in technical education and assists technical students in their pursuit of educational and career goals. Nation-wide, NTHS works to develop a greater awareness within the American business, industry, and service communities about the talents and abilities of students engaged in technical education, and provides technical students with a greater awareness of the world of work.
Benefits of membership in NTHS include a diploma or certificate seal indicating membership, three letters of recommendation sent upon request to any business, industry, or educational institution where member applies, and an excellent resume entry denoting leadership and participation in a student organization. To maintain eligibility for membership, the student must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0.
