THOMASVILLE — On Wednesday, July 12, Southern Regional Technical College recognized 11 graduating Nurse Aide Accelerated students at a pinning ceremony at SRTC-Thomasville honoring their achievements.
The program honored students from the SRTC-Thomasville and SRTC-Moultrie cohorts. Juliette Myers of Albany; Rhonda L. Frye of Doerun; Breanna Lewis of Moultrie; Vashaunti Cromartie, Dyechelle Davis, Javeria D. Hardy, Elizabeth N. Hill, Jessica L. Longstreet, Olivia K. Longstreet, and Ayana Robinson of Thomasville; and Teresa M. Towns of Quitman received pins and small gifts in honor of their accomplishments.
The Nurse Aide Accelerated Technical Certificate of Credit Program is approved by the Georgia Medical Care Foundation. During their five-week accelerated program, the students completed the classroom training, laboratory practice, and clinical rotations required to earn their Nurse Aide certification, SRTC said in a press release. These graduates are now eligible to sit for the National Nurse Aide Assessment program, which determines competency to become enrolled in the Georgia State Nurse Aide registry.
“These graduates walked in as students and are leaving as healthcare professionals to aid in the rapidly expanding job market,” said Nurse Aide Accelerated instructor Karen Kelso, RN, MSN. “We are extremely proud of each of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.