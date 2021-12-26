THOMASVILLE, Ga. — On Dec. 16, the administration at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) recognized exceptional students achieving the honor of President’s List and Dean’s List for the fall 2021 term, which ended Dec. 8.
Each semester, SRTC recognizes students who have accomplished high academic achievement through the President’s List and the Dean’s List.
In order to qualify for the President’s List, students must meet two criteria: earn a grade of “A” in all coursework attempted and be enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours or more at the College.
Moultrie-area residents among the President’s List designees for the fall semester of 2021 include: Geri Siddell and Johnathan Cole of Coolidge, Denver Powell and Taylor Gregory of Doerun, Larissa Gachuz of Ellenton, William Swilley of Hartsfield, George Griffin of Lenox, Lorraine West, Ivy Tran, and Daniel Stanley of Meigs, Jordan Hefner, Ray Lawton, Cornelius Ponder, Lacee Morrell, Thomas Linton, Heather Shiflett, Courtney Watts, Sarah Gay, Ossie Williams, Kerri Worth, Anna Meadows, Christian Snyder, Skylar Allen, Oscar Alvarado, Truitt Bullard, Samantha Hancock, Jordan Kimbrough, Lezlie Nieves, Dora Nunez, Brooke Davis, Yesenia Jimenez, Joylinn Del Angel, Lyla Roberts, Bethany Guerra, Melaney Martin, Chase Blanton, Tony Herring, Mckenzi Lawrence, Wiley Monfort, Cy’Camri Peterson, Macy Ward, Kaitlyn Smith, Miguel Uriostigue, Audreyanna Rowland, Michelle Castaneda, Sheronica Kinsey, Britney Malagon-Tovar, Justin Hodnett, Billy Peel, Heather Peel, and Karley Walden of Moultrie, Tabatha Moore, Howard Terry, Alesia Lee, and Wesley Hunter of Norman Park, Amanda Saunders, Corey Green, Peyton Donaldson, and Amari Tillman of Omega, and Tamia Johnson and Meghan Smith of Pavo.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have completed between 9 and 11 semester credit hours and have earned an “A” in all coursework attempted.
The Moultrie-area students who received Dean’s List designation are: Liliaana Rodriguez of Berlin, Steven Nesbit of Bridgeboro, Joshua Fielding, Hunter Strickland, and Bryan Williams of Coolidge, Conner Mullen, A’lesha Johnson, and Raylee Sparkman of Doerun, Shelby Braswell and Kayleigh Byrd of Lenox, Liam Johnson, Emily Harrell, Blair Beck, Christie Deariso, and Logan Redmond of Meigs, Agner Frometa, Malinda Slappey, Laquita Smith, Tahany Hobgood, Jordan Boyd, Chadwick Kilgore, Derrious Williams, William Strickland, Shanique Daniels, Ellis Lilly, Trebony Roberts, Alexis Hancock, Diana Romulo Morgado, Denim Strickland, Kelly Blaylock, Tiffany Sutz, Davis Dalton, Sean Hayden, Taniya Rushing, Miry Garcia, Hayden Roberts, Carina Meza, Wendy Velazquez, Olivia Morse, Luis Corona, Eric Garcia, Jentezen Norman, Lisa Steffy, Lakin Burley, Yesenia Sifuentes, India Thomas, and Austin Willis of Moultrie, Emily Brooks of Norman Park, Samantha Bennett and Rachel Whiddon of Omega, Amanda Sheahan of Pavo, and Harlee Beall of Sale City.
