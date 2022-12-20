THOMASVILLE, Ga. — On Dec. 14, the administration at Southern Regional Technical College recognized exceptional students achieving the honor of President’s List and Dean’s List for the fall 2022 term, which ended Dec. 7. Each semester, SRTC recognizes students who have accomplished high academic achievement through the President’s List and the Dean’s List. In order to qualify for the President’s List, students must meet two criteria: earn a grade of “A” in all coursework attempted and be enrolled in 12 semester credit hours or more at the college.
The 191 President’s List designees for the fall semester of 2022 include: Alison Parker of Acworth, Taylor Evans of Adel, Melissa Amos, Turner Hollingsworth, Mikale Christy and Leila Causey of Albany, Haley Odom and Emma Brazel of Arabi, Bruce Burgess, Chykymbrion Jackson and Elizabeth Barber of Ashburn, Lakisha Conner of Attapulgus, Tinaisha Huntington of Auburn, Yair Zuniga-Cruz and Emily Anglon of Baconton, LonGeisha Emanuel, Brittany King, Jenna Pippins, Stetson Cochran, Samuel Emmons, Jennifer Middleton and Isabella Beam of Bainbridge, Lisa Turner and Kendar Hayes of Blakely, Symone Robinson, Kale Highsmith, James Peppers, Miranda Wallace and Emma Upton of Boston, Bryce Godwin, Brittany Moore, Jennifer Chason, Grace Johnson, Caleb Worthy, Leticia Marroquin Perez, Paige Ponder, Roberto Perez, Dianna Pacheco and Miqueas Tobar of Cairo, Abby Nobles, Xavier McGregor and Ethan West of Camilla, Amber Esco, Damon Roberts and Tonya Irwin of Chula, Madison Stephens and Chontay Martin of Climax, Michaela Colgan and Lisa Reynolds of Colquitt, Cynthia Homesley and Ava Fletcher of Coolidge, Brittnee Norman of Dawson, Benjamin Wright of Donalsonville, Warren Jordan of Fitzgerald, Samuel Haag and Tomi Roberts of Hahira, Makayla Majors of Hartsfield, Taylor West of Iron City, Cachea Jones of Jonesboro, Jacob Newbern and Olivia Walker of Lenox, Allison Underhill of Madison, Emily Harrell and Ivy Tran of Meigs, Brittany Dupree of Metcalf, William Cherry, Nidyam Trejo Cruz, Caleb Brunson, Abigail Fonseca, Cheyenne Dahlgren, Shelby Eunice, Lauren Miller, John Rice, Derrious Williams, Ossie Williams, Jennifer Moreno, Stephanie Hoechst, Josie Sellers, Ivett Soto, Oscar Alvarado, Kelly Blaylock, Brooke Davis, Heather Gay, Mckenzi Lawrence, Dora Nunez, Ashley Perez, Tasha Bryant McCall, Nicholas Vines, Audreyanna Rowland, Cassandra Watson, Angel Hernandez and Alan Smith of Moultrie, Adriana Arredondo, Mason Sellars and Meghan Livingston of Nashville, Morgan Berg of Newton, Priscilla Costilla of Norman Park, Donnie Connell of Oakfield, Jason Langtange, Andy Thompson, Tiffany Brimlow and Zachary Davis of Ochlocknee, Tyler McMillan of Ocilla, Jacob Turner, Jonathan Turner, Kelsey Robinson, Brooke McBrayer, John Tucker and Aubrey Hill of Omega, Gary McPherson and De'Markus Presley of Pavo, Autumn Taylor and Tate Godwin of Pelham, Tiffany Hughes and Laura Hardin of Poulan, Latasha Johnson and Seth Welch of Quitman, Emily Smith of Ray City, Hannah Gibbs of Rochelle, Megan Wood of Stockbridge, Felicia Rankin and Morgan McKay of Sumner, Kendra Wise, Amara Hopper, Steven Nesbit, Nya Womack, Trenton Johnson, Harrison Salter and Makaleigh Tucker of Sylvester, Misty Helms, Sonya McLean, Savannah Moore, Brighton Phillips, Ashley Bristol, Aaliyah Marshall, Amon Johnson, Keyanna Johnson, Javonte McGriff, Ke'Asia Abrams, Anna Rice, Paighton Dell, Leah Brady, Darlynn Brooks, Richard Delarber, Olivia Gainey, Brycen Jones, Anne Martin Lutes, Anderson Ochs, Myla Still, Jakob Von Hellens, David Willis, Sophie Wright, Caroline Talbot, Christopher Alsandor, Edwin Hill, Amanda Yates and Andrew Stanley of Thomasville, Virginia Reyes, Cassidy Sutton, Samantha Walker, Yanin Padilla, Heather Rugg, Brianna Gipson, Samantha Carr, Jeremy Westberry, Jadie Cribb, Iyana Horton, Kayla Lang, Ambrica Poke, Trinidad Reyes, Orlando Pina, Cristal Perez, Randall Holifield, Noah Smith, Madison Dixon, Brenda Morales Nunez, Brigette Erskine, Courtney Curry, Stephanie Billington, Tamessha Thomas, Ashley Fenter and Jessica Hester of Tifton, Leslie Hernandez, Bernard Ball, Amia Davis, Matthew Singletary and Ashlyn Barrera of Tyty, Brittany Simmons of Valdosta, and Thomas Barber, Cambrea Augusta and Kirstyn Harrell of Whigham.
To qualify for Dean’s List students must have completed between 9 and 11 semester credit hours and have earned an A in all coursework attempted.
The 147 students who received Dean’s List designation are: Joseph Harrell of Alapaha, Patrick Feely and Laci Carr of Albany, Darrion Walker, Anna West and Remington Smith of Ashburn, Jacob O'Quinn and Seth Gay of Baconton, Anthony Toliver, Rebecca Kearns, Nina Thames, Mycha Harris, Cyan Gant, Jose Neaves, Greg McCullough, Angel Munoz, Cameron Jones, Artavion Johnson, Kashai Gregory, Taniyah Burke, Lailae Smith, Ella Elkins and Alexah Granados of Bainbridge, Shelby Cardin of Berlin, Arthur Sparrow of Blakely, Lauren Ezell, Zamorria Pressley and Emma Giles of Boston, Linda Lamoute, Christopher Shiver, Taylor Dalton, Gavin Franklin, Andrew Ingram, Giselle Hernandez-Avila, Moises Morales, Amiri Saadiq, Sheilly Larios-Perez, Christopher Bibles and Latoya Williams of Cairo, Kinsley White, Edan Casey, Catherine Luckey and Nathan Cramer of Camilla, Cecilia McDuffie, Kenyuana Randall and Mari Vega of Chula, Cleveland Pace of Colquitt, Abby Cooper of Coolidge, Denver Powell and Mackenzie Attebury of Doerun, Logan Durden of Donalsonville, Piper Smith of Funston, Marvin Duarte and Whitney Perryman of Hartsfield, Lisa Morris of Iron City, Brandi Bridges of Leesburg, Caleb Barber and Aniya Moore of Lenox, Miranda Willis, Liam Johnson, Jimmy Woods and Skylar Thomas of Meigs, Roberto Campos Galindo of Monticello, Jordan Boyd, Demetrius Baines, Davis Dalton, Heaven Weeks, Grace Jarvis, Steffany Hernandez Ramirez, Andy Hernandez, Yenika Vega Leyva, Jordan Kimbrough, Yurelia Buendia, Jonah Drew, Kallie Berry, Montana Mathis and Jentezen Norman of Moultrie, Russell Hiers of Nashville, Adalia Hernandez of Norman Park, Kirsten Blackburn and Hanna Whittle of Ochlocknee, Alexis Martinez and Jesus Urbina of Omega, Tamia Johnson of Pavo, Samantha Carr, Logan Boatright, De'Erica Allen and Mitt Patel of Pelham, Joydan Smith of Poulan, Harlee Beall, Brandie Lindsey and Brady Clark of Sale City, Alan Atkinson, Waylon Anderson, Ka'Ori Wallace and Lashia Burley of Sylvester, Brandon Anderson, Stacy Lopes, Candice Rambo, Kelly Hurst, LaSandra King, Aaliyah Robinson, Ty'asia Wright, Bradley Morales, Raneshia Walden, Rodney Virgil, Disha Patel, Evan Weeks, Sydney Griffith, Ty Gandy, Aaliyah Morrow, Alicia Morrow, Caroline Ochs, Sean Mathew Brooks, Jennifer Bellew, Taylor Smith, Taylor Brittain and Carson Fryman of Thomasville , Willia Griggs, Jessica Carmichael, Cindy Cranford, Eli Kirkland, Kenslee Webb, Matthew Perry, Joshua Jordan, William Vo, Ulysee Powell, William Simons, Demetria McCray, Jonia Dawson, Savannah Hawsey, Edward Rella, Bailey Lawson, Cason Johnston, Kowavie Toney, Jaime Gomez Rodriguez, Elisha Maye, Naomi Gomez, Alicia Fonseca, Ruthann Jones, Caprela Wright, Aeriel Lewis, Cecilia Reyes, Lillian Rogers, Ady Granberry and Perla Maldonado Banda of Tifton, and Clayton Davis of Whigham.
