THOMASVILLE, Ga. — On May 5, the administration at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) recognized exceptional students achieving the honor of President’s List and Dean’s List for the spring 2021 term. Each semester, SRTC recognizes students who have accomplished high academic achievement through the President’s List and the Dean’s List.
In order to qualify for the President’s List, students must meet two criteria: earn a grade of “A” in all coursework attempted and be enrolled in 12 semester credit hours or more at the college. To qualify for Dean’s List students must have completed between 9 and 11 semester credit hours and have earned an A in all coursework attempted.
President’s List designees for spring semester 2021 include: Jordan Hough of Adel, Mikale Christy and William DeVane of Albany, Carson Wilkinson of Alpharetta, Lamesha Gaskins, Alexis Hodge, Emma Olliff, Daniel Graham and Shabreka Edwards of Ashburn, Cheyenne Stapleton of Baconton, Melissa Moore, Dewayne Kyles, Danielle Charping, Jenna Pippins, Nicolas Coleman, Brittany King, Morgan McCullough, Lorraine Sixtos, Lacey West, Detroy Rambo, Kashai Gregory, Emellia Woodrum, Kierra Booker and Katherine Collins of Bainbridge, Jakayla Turner of Barney, Alexis White, Felisa Hubbard and Parker Weaver of Blakely, Stephen Everett, Alfred Villalon-Sanchez, Kale Highsmith, Heidi Capistran, Miranda Wallace, Kristina Mathis, Victoria Hess, Holley Selph and Ashley Cooper of Boston, Chastity Toliver and Austin Gause of Brinson, Owen Gilliard, Karlee Sellers, Peyton Pearson, Kasey Taylor, Carrie Collier and Alanah Woodell of Cairo, Felicia Hanna and Nathan Pace of Camilla, Annabella Holt of Chula, Carlton Maloy of Climax, Carl Long of Colquitt, Nathan Davis and John English of Coolidge, Miesha Perry of Donalsonville, Logan Cason of Enigma, Lindsey Taylor and Christa Stokes of Fitzgerald, Nicholas Coker of Griffin, Toni Perryman of Hartsfield, Michael Oglesby of Hephzibah, Jared Rogers of Jakin, Joshua Bessinger and Alexis Crawford of Leesburg, Michael Snow of Lithia Springs, Andrew Deese of Marianna, Brooke West and Daniel Stanley of Meigs, Agner Frometa, Charles Mercer, Demetrius Baines, Oscar Godinez, Brian Meadows, Shanique Daniels, Karlie Ellis, Steffany Hernandez Ramirez, Franyer Balmaceda Rabi, Chloe Conger, Jalynn Daniels, Meghan Duck, Diana Romulo Morgado, Shanna Sangster, Michael Hood, Melaney Martin, Kayla Sutherland, Joshua Hill, Ancriso White, Nicholas Vines, Maria Gonzalez Simmons, Collins Leblanc, Michelle Castaneda, Alexys Moore, Camden Massey and Karley Walden of Moultrie, Emily Boyd and Peyton Sapp of Nashville, Brandi Weaver, Wesley Hunter, Patricia Douglas and Brandon Castleberry of Norman Park, Danielle Gravbelle and Kennedy Willis of Ochlocknee, Nayeli Hernandez, Samantha Bennett, Peyton Donaldson and Andrea Martinez of Omega, Rachael Benefield of Pearson, Lytresa Sanders, Leah Etchells, Hannah Green, Stephanie Garcia and Haley Jones of Pelham, Grace Hardin of Poulan, Katie Wilson of Quitman, Jacob Wilson of Rebecca, Yadira Flores of Sale City, Michele Swain of Sparks, Calli Lumpkin and Tyler Lasseter of Sycamore, Cooper Edmondson, Savannah Pegues, Anne Sellers and Janya Green of Sylvester, Jordan Bonar, Kathryn Barfield, Cameron Brinson, Jessica Gomez, Arianna Kimbler, Olivia Osgatharp, Amber Sarabia, Morgan Fillyaw, Eric Herring, Na’kia Nixon, Lisa Beckwith, Westley Phillips, Kenneth Barrentine, Christian Christie, Alyssa Clark, Gracie Eubanks, Sydney Fritsch, Emma Ryan, Megan Simpson, Roberta Barfield, Sam Bruhn and James Marcinski of Thomasville, Chris Luke, Kelly Halstead, Aubrey Hill, Brittany Chapman, Charaya Harp, James Wiley, Julia Gil, Sarah Leverett, Miranda Statham, Kanyiah Hunt, Shannon Thomas, Priscilla Chavez, Breanna Smith, Kenzi Wetherington, Jacob Stevens, Agustin Olguin, Cameron Mathis, Haley Golden, Kaylynn Carpenter, Rebekkah Carpenter, Katherine Brey, Creagh Roberson, Mellisa Rockmore, Jackson Bailey, Davion Brown, Ty Cummings, Brandon Menard and Devin Wimberley of Tifton, Charles McWilliams, Beau Spillers and Haley Denham of TyTy, Terri Alexander, and Clayton Davis and Priscilla Zanoni of Whigham.
The students who received Dean’s List designation are: Payton Greer, Bradlee Thomas and Nyssa Broadnex of Albany, Annabelle Gowan of Arlington, Lillie Kimkowski, Keith Thompson, Christopher McDaniel and Tonisha Wright of Ashburn, Kelly Long, Macy Toliver, Kaylee Belk, Anthony Toliver, Samantha Williams, Chasity Holley, Hannah Salter, Eason Rich, Maria Juarez and Germaine Dudley of Bainbridge, Lisa Turner of Blakely, Charles Saylor and Steven Nesbit of Bridgeboro, Jodie Harrell of Brinson, Kellie Hartman, Kaleb Mozingo, Kaylee Page, Emily Harrell, Daniel Perez, Roberto Perez, Eli Miller, Esperanza Gomez Jimenez, Paige Ponder, Mekenzie Wilbourn, Leah Brogoto, Kyle Hawthorne, Ethan Ulmer and Hailey Snipes of Cairo, Michael Johnson Nathaniel Hardwick and April White of Camilla, Kassidy Goodman of Chula, Julie Smith Ivey Owens and Coleen Eubanks of Coolidge, Donna Walker of Doerun, Heavyn Miller of Donalsonville, Cassondra Windom of Fitzgerald, Maci Demott of Hartsfield, Victoria Douglas of Homerville, Hannah Mize of Leesburg, April Billings of Lenox, Lorraine West of Meigs, Tonya Tillman, Hali Jarrell, Alan Smith, Henry Underwood, Henry Matney, Anna Meadows, Iluminada Moreno, Denim Strickland, Kelly Blaylock, Eric Gibbs, Taylor Dabdoub, Hayden Roberts, Madison Gonzales, Marcela Zamora, Gabrielle Smith, Yesenia Ponce-Gonzalez, Andrea Rodriguez-Martinez, Tiara Almond, Quintin Allegood, Hannah Raffield, Taylor Braswell and Joaquin Trujillo of Moultrie, JoLyn Schultz of Nashville, Hunter Barnes, Christopher Powell, Jayden Weaver and Edward Hamilton of Norman Park, Emily Hobbs and Sharnay Maddox of Ochlocknee, Jill Ross of Ocilla, Charles Hutchinson, Jennifer Guerrero and Rosa Licea of Omega, Natavia Woods of Pavo, Madeline Barfield, Heather Moye and Savannah Turner of Pelham, Luke Jordan of Poulan, Marissia Lane Megan Wade of Quitman, Staisha Howard of Sumner, Amanda Miss of Sycamore, Virginia Lamb, Sandra Garcia, Christopher McGill, Ashley Rodriguez Grace Clements and Sylvester, Bryan Schwartz of Tallahassee, John Maichele, Ashley Williams, Paya George, Hannah Tashie, Elizabeth Nix, Javonte McGriff, Spencer Sherrod, Ronald Woodworth, Jon Allen, Elizabeth Barrow, Chasity Phillips, Alivia Corker, Carly House, Caliyah Sinkfield, Kenzi Little, Ashley Laramore, Kinsey Kelley, Vivian Winter, Tanja Shaw, Shondranika Vall, Tyangela Jones, Zachary Webb, Makayla Barnes, Abigail Witcher and Samuel Cooley of Thomasville, Amber Smith, Mara Collender, Clint Morgan, Alexis Espinoza, Michelle Covington, Allison Smith, Denesha Davis, Courtney Heath, Lexie Stanfill, Morgen Ray, Deonjay Daniels, Jaime Gomez Rodriguez, Anna Denham, Brenda Morales Nunez, Hayley Doggett and Maria Gomez of Tifton, Ashlee Young, Shaeyla Davis and Henry Brewer of Valdosta, Chassidy Odom of Warwick, and Logan Gayle of Whigham.
