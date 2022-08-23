THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Recently, the administration at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) recognized exceptional students achieving the honor of President’s List and Dean’s List for the summer 2022 term, which ended July 29. Each semester, SRTC recognizes students who have accomplished high academic achievement through the President’s List and the Dean’s List.
President’s List
In order to qualify for the President’s List, students must meet two criteria: earn a grade of “A” in all coursework attempted and be enrolled in 12 semester credit hours or more at the College.
The President’s List designees for the summer semester of 2022 include: Turner Hollingsworth and Melissa Amos of Albany, Bruce Burgess of Ashburn, Hailey Ridgway, Jackson McConnell, Alexis Hampton, Noemi Noriega, Angel Munoz, Jose Neaves, Leonard Hoskins, Kashai Gregory, Angela Vanzo, and Jennifer Middleton of Bainbridge, Kale Highsmith, James Peppers, Miranda Wallace, and Ashley Cooper of Boston, Grace Johnson, William Porter, Kasey Taylor, Roberto Perez, and Taylor Davis of Cairo, Amber Esco of Chula, Hannah Wortmann of Colquitt, Keyonna Sanon of Columbus, Brayden White of Donalsonville, Aaron Montgomery of Hahira, Caishon Hutto of Iron City, Joshua Bessinger of Leesburg, Brooke West of Meigs, James Murray of Monticello, Cheyenne Dahlgren, Shelby Eunice, Chadwick Kilgore, Stephanie Hoechst, Abigail Hickey, Trebony Roberts, Brooke Davis, Jordan Kimbrough, Cassandra Watson, and Yesicca Romulo of Moultrie, Mason Sellars and Olivia Lee of Nashville, Joshua Mathis and Elizabeth Weaver of Norman Park, Elena Love of Ochlocknee, De’Markus Presley and Rebekah Waters of Pavo, Autumn Taylor, Bella Bufford, Tate Godwin, and Andrew Tyson of Pelham, Marissia Lane of Quitman, Hannah Gibbs of Rochelle, Emma Martin of Senoia, Staisha Howard of Sumner, Misty Helms, Savannah Moore, Jennifer Sturkie, James Hitt, Dustin Nipper, David Willis, Cynthia Askew, Austyn Barrow, and William Daniel of Thomasville, Alexander Piza Finney, Aldo Ibarra Orduna, Autumn Rice, Bryce Mullis, Tamessha Thomas, Matthew Barber, and Colin Bussard of Tifton, Matthew Singletary and Holly Williamson of TyTy, Tequira Davis of Valdosta, Thomas Barber, and Kaitlyn Lyons, and Emily Mccall of Whigham.
Dean’s List
To qualify for Dean’s List students must have completed between 9 and 11 semester credit hours and have earned an A in all coursework attempted.
The students who received Dean’s List designation are: Salem Brannon and Jonathan Surrency of Adel, Hunter Akridge of Alapaha, Harleigh VanMatre of Albany, Noemi Velasco, Jasmine Bateman, and Kimberly Terry of Ashburn, Dylan Mirick and Lakisha Conner of Attapulgus, Anthony Toliver, Makayla Arnold, Haley Lewis, Sharene Price, Morgan Brown, Abby Bennett, Tanner Timmons, Gregory Johnson, and Samuel Emmons of Bainbridge, Hailey Warfield and Crystal Roberts of Blakely, Lauren Ezell and Steven Mares of Boston, Bryce Godwin, Garret Godwin, Juan Marin, Brylee McNichols, Mae Crimley, Paige Ponder, and Latoya Williams of Cairo, Lisa Reynolds and Latoya Jackson of Colquitt, Cason Dennard of Coolidge, Janet Roberts of Doerun, Tiffany King of Donalsonville, Kimberly Pitts of Enigma, Samuel Haag of Hahira, Marvin Duarte of Hartsfield, Payton Bryan of Iron City, Shelby Lethco of Lenox, Miranda Willis and Emily Harrell of Meigs, Jordan Boyd, Star Bernard, Yenika Vega Leyva, Alexis Hancock, Tamizah Mathis, and Addison Roberts of Moultrie, Austin Davenport and Meghan Livingston of Nashville, Roy Godley, Taylor Weeks, and Teno Hernandez of Norman park, Jeren Greene of Ochlocknee, John Tucker of Omega, Tamia Johnson of Pavo, Timesha Cleveland of Pelham, Emily Smith of Ray City, Gracie-Jaide Paramore of Rochelle, Harlee Beall of Sale City, Morgan McKay of Sumner, Nya Womack and Emily Spainhour of Sylvester, De’Andreyah Canion, Key’Maya Robinson, Katrina Jones, Stacy Lopes, Katie Marcum, Candice Rambo, Jason Donalson, Ja’Miyah Hill, Jennifer Whitfield, Zoey Griffin, Dafanee Hill, Christopher Alsandor, Jennifer Bellew, Lashayta Stockton, and Khadijah McBride of Thomasville, Jessica Carmichael, Jake Norman, Samantha Walker, Brianna Gipson, Edward Rella, Kristie Pittman, Cason Johnston, Jaime Gomez Rodriguez, Brigette Erskine, Elizabeth Suarez Romero, and Analeigh Brooks of Tifton, and Jasmyne Flanders of Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.