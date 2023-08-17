THOMASVILLE — On the morning of Aug. 14, the administration at Southern Regional Technical College recognized exceptional students achieving the honor of President’s List and Dean’s List for the summer 2023 term, which ended Aug. 2. Each semester, SRTC recognizes students who have accomplished high academic achievement through the President’s List and the Dean’s List.
In order to qualify for the President’s List, students must meet two criteria: earn a grade of “A” in all coursework attempted and be enrolled in 12 semester credit hours or more at the College.
The President’s List designees for the summer semester of 2023 include: Jamie Nugent of Alapaha, Samora Wood of Albany, Joseph Worsley of Arlington, Amanda Smith of Ashburn, Kara Donalson, Summar Justice, Savannah Smith, Cameron Jones, Jaden Preston, and Yessenia Correa of Bainbridge, Nicole Tillman of Boston, Jessica Ryan of Brinson, Renee Gray, Santos Hernandez, Blake Hall, Bobby Tippins, Monieca Daniels, Gavin Franklin, Andrew Ingram, Janae Demps, Elizabeth Feaster, Erika Lopez, Dianna Pacheco, Gabriella Sanchez, and Clyde Gray of Cairo, Craig Hamilton and Melissa Gay of Camilla, Tonya Irwin of Chula, Cynthia Folds of Coolidge, Brady Brunson of Damascus, Tyson Yates of Doerun, Samuel Haag of Hahira, Dana Hodges of Helena, Jocelynn Spence and Grant Goodwin of Leesburg, Allison Underhill of Madison, Miranda Willis, Skylar Thomas, and Emily Harrell of Meigs, Caleb Murphy, Tamia Ward, Jennifer Barnes, Hunter Lassetter, Lauren Miller, Laquelle Thomas, Jamison Kling, Abigail Hickey, Ashley Perez, Kamery Dunn, Angela Miley, Sarah Sharpe, and Nadia Strickland of Moultrie, Joshua Shaw, Aliyah Harris, and Elizabeth Weaver of Norman Park, Jason Langtange and Andy Thompson of Ochlocknee, Jillian Bennett of Omega, Christian Ferguson of Opelika, Jack East and John Presley of Pavo, Brandon Castillo of Pearson, Anna Willis of Pitts, Brandon Cawley of Sale City, Andres Cavazos of Sparks, Megan Wood of Stockbridge, Madison Kent, Samantha Sexton, and Paige Willis of Sylvester, Casie Green, Jon Hester, Kelly Hurst, Dafanee Hill, Anna Rice, Kimberly Giles, Christopher May, Mason Finke, Alexis Solano, and Zion Tell of Thomasville, Ethan McBrayer, America Tovar, Breanna Okongwu, Forrest Clark, Randall Holifield, and Kiambria Green of Tifton, and Charlene Mills of Valdosta.
To qualify for Dean’s List students must have completed between 9 and 11 semester credit hours and have earned an "A" in all coursework attempted.
The students who received Dean’s List designation are: Courtney Brinson of Adel, Whitney Nutt of Arabi, Alexander Hubbard of Ashburn, Ansley Huckeba of Bainbridge, Guadalupe Meza of Berlin, Cora Barrett of Brinson, Danielle Vissering, Jonaisha Parris, Alexius Powers, Victoria Carter, Andrew Crawford, and Brianna Maloney of Cairo, Lisa Reynolds and Alexandria Varnum of Colquitt, Keilee Phillippi of Coolidge, Jessica Bundy of Donalsonville, Joseph Bromlow of Enigma, Aysia Roupe of Iron City, Brandi Bridges of Leesburg, Caleb Barber of Lenox, Brandon Handfield, Gabriel Alfonso, Jennifer Reyes, Cheyenne Dahlgren, Samuel Sellers, Ivett Soto, Zyon Price, Joshua Bennett, Carlos Solorio-Jimenez, Allison Taylor, and Jenna Jimenez of Moultrie, Russell Hiers of Nashville, Stephanie Walden of Ochlocknee, Joshua Bromlow of Ocilla, Russell Ponder and Brooke McBrayer of Omega, Tamia Johnson of Pavo, Leighton Collins, Andrew Johnson, Dennis Thompson, and Aniyah Bennett of Pelham, Marcus Reed of Pinehurst, Misty Blackburn-Moody of Quitman, Jeffrey Thaggard of Sale City, Mackenzie Tanner of Sylvester, Michael Craver, and William Yown of Tallahassee, Kayandra Moore, Adriana Davis, Patricia Garcia, Liam Johnson, John Sinnott, Amon Johnson, Anthony Diggs, Meven Stringer, Jace Wilson, Brittany Moore, Sean Mathew Brooks, Christopher Alsandor, Jamar Spencer, and Shameka Milhouse of Thomasville, Kalonty Walker, Ulysee Powell, Katrina Quintana, Tamarkiue Way, Dayanna Marrero, Heather Rugg, Brigette Erskine, and Schyla Marshall of Tifton, Hailey Starling and Brittany Simmons of Valdosta, and Kristin Neal and Kirstyn Harrell of Whigham.
