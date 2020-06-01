THOMASVILLE, Ga. — On May 19, the administration at Southern Regional Technical College recognized 389 exceptional students achieving the recognition of either President’s List or Deans’ List for the 2020 spring term.
“Each of these students overcame unexpected challenges presented to them by the COVID-19 crisis to earn these high marks last semester,” said President Jim Glass. “The work ethic and dedication to overcome in the face of adversity that they have demonstrated will no doubt translate to further career and life successes as they move forward in life. I am so proud of each one of the students that chose to start here at SRTC.”
President’s listh
Each semester, SRTC recognizes students who have accomplished high academic achievement through the President’s List. In order to qualify for the President’s List, students must meet two criteria: earn a grade of “A” in all coursework attempted and be enrolled in 12 semester credit hours or more at the college. For the spring semester, 221 students were named to the President’s List.
The President’s List designees for the 2020 spring semester include: William Swilley and Jordan Hough of Adel, Bradlee Thomas, William DeVane, Journey Edwards and Madeline Chance of Albany, Loren Seabolt of Arabi, Annabelle Gowan of Arlington, Daniel Graham, Kayla Callejas, Dykeriah Jackson, and Kayla Register of Ashburn, ShaQuanda Carter and Taylor Johnson of Attapulgus.
Also, Crystal Lyons of Baconton, Sierra Robinson, Jaylon Taylor, Melissa Moore, Lindsay Presnal, Kelly Willingham, Olivia Andrews, Shawn Fink, Robert Gill, Keon Herring, Tristan Cochran, Maribel Martinez-Chavez, Morgan Avery, and Ricky Hall of Bainbridge, Douglas Roney and Zachary White of Blakely, Heidi Capistran, Delandra Walker, Kale Highsmith, Mary Dennis, and Kevin Hitchcock of Boston,
Also, Raytwon Brown, Parker Maroney, Brandon Mitchell, Charisma Williams, Angela Clark, Julia Parker, Bryan Porter, Gage Ridley, Jennifer Cliett, Elizabeth Thompson, Theajuana Walker, Taylor Faircloth, Ella Folsom, Ja'Nylah Harper, Hanna Powe, Kennedy Womble, Crystal Lamb, Kendralissa Smith, Morgan Whigham, and Christina Alicea of Cairo, Sam Smith, Ashleigh Bell, Kelsie Casey, Marie Hilliard, Lauren McDaniel, Timothy Minatee, and Madison Person of Camilla, Salina Howard of Colquitt.
Also, Caylin Dollar, Tracey Harper, and Ivey Owens of Coolidge, Littney Turner of Cordele, Ashley Rogers, and Sylvia Comer of Doerun, Heavyn Miller of Donalsonville, Lora Holifield, Mitchell Maluda, Alexandra Carter, and Reese Hilton of Enigma, Brittany Martin of Funston, Cassandra Cannon and Charles Womble of Jakin.
Also, Kristen Morris of Lee, Lenzie Vickers of Leesburg, Jessica Anderson of Lenox, Elizabeth Miller of Meigs, Haley Lane of Metcalf, Kristen Miller of Monticello, Rosa Perez, William Vereen, Nicholas Masonoff, Aholiba Martinez, Alan Smith, Garrett Griffin, Estefania Vega, Jillian Carr, Diana Romulo Morgado, Shannon Sangster, Alyssa Smith, TyAjia Williams, Ada Anderson, James Black, Mira Patel, Yadianis Alba Torres, Kayla Sutherland, Robert Taylor, Andrea Hernandez, Melaney Martin, Carolyn Matthews, Leslie Nunez, Esha Panchal, Sandy Pascual, Kelsey Patel, Savannah Butterfield, Brian Hernandez, Samar Brown, April Dawkins, Taylor Mock, Mirandus Houston, and Nathan Corley of Moultrie.
Also, Tyre Schultz and Wendall Bass of Nashville, Cameron Swilley of Newton,Leigh Hamby, Adriana Carlton, Cade Blackburn, Alesia Lee, Kevin Wingate, Thai Tran, Elizabeth Giddens, and Shadasia Reynolds of Norman Park, Marcus Smith, April Hataway, and Joshua Milam of Ochlocknee, Amari Tillman, Arnijah Serieux, and Nayeli Hernandez of Omega, Elizabeth Gomez, Heather Moye, Emma Strickland, and Grant Humphries of Pelham, Ashley Hobbs of Pitts, Grace Hardin and Ashley Luke of Poulan.
Also, Dalton Kemp, Michael Edwards, and Jerrod Hampton of Quitman, William Aldavera and Yajaira Padilla of Sale City, Gabriel Burger of Sumner, Sheyanne Wheeler of Sycamore, Stephen Brown, Cameron Slack, Alyssa Craft, Takiyah Timmons, and Amanda Moore of Sylvester.
Also, Corey Cox, John Maichele, Sandhy Patel, Clayton McLendon, William Melton, Paya George, Keytrio Denmark, Cameron Vann, Aaliyah Fuller, Ian Moody, Miranda Munoz, Arianna Kimbler, Nicholas White, Daniel Roman, Russell Schie, Alexis Brock, Brett Wood, Jonathan Abbott, Sophie Barnes, Megan Butler, Alison Fletcher, Brooke Merkison, Bailey Stewart, Carolina Kidwell-Bozeman, JaMiracle Smith, Adam Conger, Kaitlyn Jackson, Emily Johnson, Allyson Mirick, Krista Pike, Russell Rarick, Mitchell Brumbley, Cayson Livingston, Nicholas Jackson, Makayla Barnes, and Carol Davis of Thomasville.
Also, Crystal Tovar, Nathen Branam, Sidney Lawson, Brittany Chapman, Alana Johnson, Charlea Justice, Brisa Tovar, Lucia Pena, Cody Lankford, Lashonda Prince, Amanda Black, Chaeli Clack, Karla Maton, Emily Walker, Abigail Woodall, Laura Herrera, Chelsea Goddard, Angel Medina, Stephan Bowen, Madison Giddens, Amber Cummings, and Ty Cummings of Tifton.
And Lauren Montgomery and Esmeralda Olguin Cornejo of TyTy,Lexie Stanfill, Kalyne Thedford, Raylyn Youmans, and Tara White of Valdosta, Anya Richt of Watkinsville, and Jason Gayle, Kayla Knight, Robert Ponder, Kendall Boyd, and Devlin Duvenhage of Whigham.
Dean’s List
To qualify for Deans’ List, students must have completed between 9 and 11 semester credit hours and earned an “A” in all coursework attempted. For the spring semester, 168 students were named to the Deans’ List.
Deans’ List designees included: Jaycey Reddick and Alana Bloser of Adel, Johnny Brown, Tonja Hillmon, Anjali Patel, Zuriel Palma, and Naqirah Garcia of Ashburn, Jacquelyn Hayes, Sara Shiver, and Cheyenne Stapleton of Baconton, Kelly Long, Darrien Guyton, Chasity Holley, Lorraine Sixtos, Nelson Taylor, David Brock, Sabrina Warren, Emily Jones, Jack Burke, Leah Howard, and Madison Shoumon of Bainbridge, Shaunti Denson of Barwick.
Also, Amanda Pardo and Susan McCoy of Berlin, Taylor White of Blakely, Damiya Daniels of Boston, Jodie Harrell of Brinson, Robert Kersey, Jonathon Simmons, Sydney Kirksey, Elias Mendez, Cornelius Matheny, Robert Hudson, Alexis Maxwell, Lillian Norton, Brianna Turner, Morgan Gainous, Mahogony Mango, and James Andrews of Cairo, Kelly Wade of Camilla,Vincent Thompson and Emma Haswell of Chula, Adron Ingle of Climax, Lyric Moore of Colquitt.
Also, Geri Siddell of Coolidge, Olivia Chatman and Noah McLaughlin of Doerun, Heather Buhler of Enigma, Kenya Curry of Fitzgerald, Hannah Welsh and Kailie Reynolds of Hartsfield, Logan Edwards of Leesburg, Marissa Cato of Meigs.
Also, Darla Summerlin, Malinda Slappey, Cynthia Peters, Tamia Barnes, Alejandro Cisneros-Martinez, Denim Strickland, Rosalba Lorenzo-Alonso, Ismael Moreno-Hurtado, Betzaida Romulo, Abigail Plant, Emily Baker, Jason Jacobs, Jaycee Harden, Jada Bynum, Karina Martinez, Raney Lamon, Annabelle Roberts, Jessica Murphy, Devin Stripling, Jessica Wubker, Karli Weeks, Jeb Johnson, Caleb Yarbrough, Marcos Lorenzo, and Lyla Roberts of Moultrie.
Also, JoLyn Schultz of Nashville, Morgan Cason of Newton, Marion Meads and Wesley Hunter of Norman Park, Judson Hickey, Sarah Wilson, Riley Smith, and Gabrielle Melnick of Ochlocknee, Mary Tatum of Ocilla, Peyton Donaldson, Charles Hutchinson, Kloie Varnadoe, Mattie Jinright, and Rebecca Jinright of Omega.
Also, Nicholas Ryles of Pavo, Lauren Hurst, Amanda Barnes, Anthony Kirsch, Catrenna White, Savannah Turner, Hayes Stills, Dashiki Ross, Rebecca Harris of Pelham, Emily Harvey of Raleigh, Madison Burger and Marley Sutton of Sumner, Hunter Cameron of Sycamore, Hunter Kirkus, Virginia Lamb, Baylee Salter, Rebecca Jordan, Kansas Knight, Marley Gunter, and Tyree Rayner of Sylvester.
Also, Bryan Schwartz and Melanie Blakeley of Tallahassee, Crystal Gossett, Latasha Weatherspoon, Zack Wolfe, John Tyson, Dennis Hutto, Rachelle Hester, Ramya Austin, Brian Croker, Ashely Cowart, Jennifer Wilson, Jordan Matthews, Emma Cooper, Caitlyn Atkinson, Savannah Moore, Loren Shepherd, Breanna Ryan, Matthew Parker, Jasmine Donaldson, Mary Clanton, Breana Cercy, and John Chapman of Thomasville.
And Amber Smith, Morgan Carmichael, Keahjana Hill, Jarvis Wright, Chloe Moore, Hally Branch, Mary Newbern, Kesha Turner, Chelsea Satterfield, Maxwell Hornbuckle, Erin Page, Madison Young, Abbigail Moore, Madison Ingram, Annslee Bassett, Kenslee Webb, Karrigan Turner, Noemi Reyes, Patricia Henderson, Melanie Smith, Kylie Tanton, Autumn Rice, Carrie Engram, Rylee Watson, Collin Maye, Savannah Owens, Ashley Watson, Sara Muterspaugh, Anna West, Maronda Carridine, Bernadino Silos, Macie Green, and Daisey Estrada of Tifton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.