THOMASVILLE, Ga. — On May 5, the administration at Southern Regional Technical College recognized exceptional students achieving the honor of President’s List and Dean’s List for the spring 2022 term, which ended April 29.
Each semester, SRTC recognizes students who have accomplished high academic achievement through the President’s List and the Dean’s List.
President’s List
In order to qualify for the President’s List, students must meet two criteria: earn a grade of “A” in all coursework attempted and be enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours or more at the college.
The President’s List designees for the spring semester of 2022 include: Salem Brannon and Miranda Addison of Adel, Melissa Amos and Stevie Lewis of Albany, Haley Odom of Arabi, Andrew Reeves, Lamesha Gaskins, Aaliyah Young, Bruce Burgess, Terri Burgess and Zuriel Palma of Ashburn, Abby Foister and Gracie Huston of Baconton, Hailey Ridgway, Jackson McConnell, JaQuan Freeman, Anthony Toliver, Nina Thames, Makayla Arnold, Alexis Hampton, Noemi Noriega, Morgan Brown, Jodie Harrell, Angel Munoz, Jose Neaves, Lucero Hinojo, Jamal O’Niel, Tristan Cochran, Tanner Timmons and Jennifer Middleton of Bainbridge, Lisa Turner, Felisa Hubbard and Carley Taylor of Blakely, Dustin Nipper of Bonaire, Kale Highsmith, Heidi Capistran, Emma Giles, Ashley Cooper and Jimmy Wetherington of Boston, Grace Johnson, Linda Lamoute, Kasey Taylor, Kiana Knight, Paul Cromer, Paige Ponder, Roberto Perez, Christian Maige, Matthew Wilson, Boone Prince and Takiah Hayward of Cairo, Grace Spence and Cortnie Humphries of Camilla, Amber Esco and Damon Roberts of Chula, Michaela Colgan, Latoya Jackson and Hannah Wortmann of Colquitt, Ivey Owens of Coolidge, Alanna McElroy of Donalsonville, Monica Arambulo of Douglas, Carson Morris of Ellaville, Warren Jordan and Emily Melton of Fitzgerald, William Simons of Harlem, Marvin Duarte and Levi Queen of Hartsfield, Tiffany Williams and Caishon Hutto of Iron City, Joshua Bessinger and Anne Sellers of Leesburg, Nicholas McCall and Alana Brady of Lenox, Haley Crawford and Emily Harrell of Meigs, Kyle Galliani, Ray Lawton, Tahany Hobgood, Thomas Linton, Cheyenne Dahlgren, Zantanica Martin, Heather Shiflett, Courtney Watts, Shelby Eunice, Sarah Gay, Michael Tucker, Heaven Weeks, Star Bernard, Josie Sellers, Estefania Vega, Donquarious Porter, Byron Williford, Skylar Allen, Oscar Alvarado, Peyton Donaldson, Mckenzi Lawrence, Tracy Livings, Dora Nunez, Shanna Sangster, Brooke Walton, Brooke Davis, Lezlie Nieves, Tiffany Sutz, Zyon Price, Melaney Martin, Kallie Berry, Chase Blanton, Tony Herring, Macy Ward, Nicholas Vines, Yesenia Sifuentes, Alicia Durden, Audreyanna Rowland, Michelle Castaneda, Britney Malagon-Tovar, Austin Jamison and Karley Walden of Moultrie, Mason Sellars, Peyton Sapp and Olivia Lee of Nashville, Hunter Barnes, Cailynne Burroughs, Elizabeth Weaver and Teno Hernandez of Norman Park, Amanda Goldman-Petri, Elena Love, David Banister and Taylor Davis of Ochlocknee, Maggie Walker and Tyler McMillan of Ocilla, Jacob Turner, Aubrey Hill and John Tucker of Omega, Lindsey Daniel of Pavo, Franchesca Ornelas, Alexis Jones, Bella Bufford and Tate Godwin of Pelham, Joydan Smith and Grace Hardin of Poulan, Marissia Lane, Katie Wilson, Sierra Snow, Macie Roberts and Natalie Wade of Quitman, Gabrielle Davis of Sale City, Katie Johnston and Ayanna Robertson of Sycamore, Jayden Newell, Ashley Riveiro, Kylie Barnes, Makaila Jones, Makaleigh Tucker and Caitlin Wood of Sylvester, Alicia Thompson, Andrew Deese and William Yown of Tallahassee, Misty Helms, Shane Giffin, Jessica Gomez, Garrett Hanright, Savannah Moore, LaSandra King, Olivia Osgatharp, Aaliyah Robinson, Zoey Merritt, Aaliyah Marshall, Ke’Asia Abrams, Morgan Fillyaw, Christopher Barwick, Kendall Roland, David Willis, Caroline Talbot, Alyssa Clark, Chyna Scott, Cynthia Moseley, Latasha Weatherspoon, Khadijah McBride, Sam Bruhn, William Daniel and Joseph Lindquist of Thomasville, Chris Luke, Roxana Carey, Rebekah Jones, Joshua Jordan, Allison Smith, Samantha Walker, Rebecca Golden, Sarah Leverett, Madeline McDaniel, Terrinee Williams, Madison Dixon, Orlando Pina, Ricardo Prieto Gutierrez, Kowavie Toney, Brenda Morales Nunez, Bryce Mullis, Tamessha Thomas, Katherine Brey, Marlee Matthews, Elizabeth Barber, Jessica Hester, Teresa Rogers, Cecilia Reyes, Giovanni Puente, Matthew Baxter and Ethan McLemore of Tifton, Summer Hathcock and Matthew Singletary of Ty Ty, Tinaisha Huntington of Valdosta, and Priscilla Zanoni of Whigham.
Dean’s List
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have completed between 9 and 11 semester credit hours and have earned an “A” in all coursework attempted.
The Dean’s List designees for the spring semester of 2022 include: Taylor Evans of Adel, Sam Smith and Maddelyn Welch of Albany, Christopher Gross and Thomas Gray of Ashburn, Jarod Dollar, Dylan Mirick and Priscila Aguilar of Attapulgus, Madalynn Arnold and Morgan Shiver of Baconton, Tabbitha Grant, Rebecca Kearns, Marticia James, Zykerria Guy, Ryleigh Yates and Alexah Granados of Bainbridge, Jaa Tucker of Blakely, Lauren Ezell and Garret Mims of Boston,Justin James of Brinson, Braeden Puckett, Macie Freeman, Harper Lee, Savannah McKinney, Tionne Gabriel, Madison Welch, Maylee Lopez Rayes, Kennedi Kerbo, Bryan Bosely, Sara Lokey, Leah Brogoto, Amber Szalewski and Jasmine Thompson of Cairo, Aly Godwin, Nathan Pace and Leylani Ransefore of Camilla, Christie Callaway of Centerville, Joshua Fielding, Bryan Williams, Nikki Bachani and Lonnie Chaney of Coolidge, Connor Henry of Doerun, Tamia Myrick and Charlie Mathis of Donalsonville, Mildret Garcia of Enigma, Piper Smith of Funston, Emily Bedwell of Havana, Payton Bryan of Iron City, Jared Rogers of Jakin, Calin White of Lumpkin, Liam Johnson and Blair Beck of Meigs, Kelijah Crawford, Derrious Williams, Chadwick Kilgore, Makiyah Flournoy, Lea Barrow, Kelly Blaylock, Cannon Whatley, Bethany Guerra, Luis Corona, Eric Garcia, Ashley Perez, David Glenn and Jeffery Ingle of Moultrie, Meghan Livingston of Nashville, Cameron Swilley and Morgan Berg of Newton, Wesley Hunter, Alyssa Carter, Elias Rountree, Patricia Douglas, Regina Strickland-West and Lisa Young of Norman Park, Emily Sinclair and Emily Hobbs of Ochlocknee, Courtney Rogers of Ocilla, Juan Vazquez of Omega, Bryson Bennett and Savannah Beasley of Pavo, Cody Willis, Tanya Brinkley Santoyo and Annalise Fowler of Pelham, Megan Wade of Quitman, Bailey Clements of Rochelle, Morgan McKay of Sumner, Ethan Frix, Nya Womack, Aaliyah Gille, Amara Hopper and Leah Sumner of Sylvester, Cameron Brinson, Kathryn Barfield, Gus Dunn, Brittany Moore, Dylan Conoley, Julia Horne, Jada Jones, Arlisha Madison, Radiant Sapp, C’majay Mitchell, Marian Rincon, Jennifer Bellew, Abigail Witcher, Amanda Yates, Nick Wallace and Henry Mays of Thomasville, Cindy Cranford, Manolo Duque Tovar, Clint Morgan, Ricardo Garcia, Alexia Martinez, Kristie Pittman, Cristal Perez, Hunter Coleman, Darren Long, Jaime Gomez Rodriguez, Agustin Olguin, Maria Avellaneda and Madison Cox of Tifton, Steven Ganey of TyTy, Clayton Davis, Jesse Johnson, William Walden, Lauren Jones, Ta’Cara Huntley and Alyssa Newsom of Whigham.
