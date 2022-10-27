New inductees to the National Technical Honor Society include the following Southern Regional Technical College students: Bottom row, from left, De’Andreyah Canion (Thomasville, Ga.), Misty Helms (Thomasville, Ga.), Kaitlyn Brinson (Thomasville, Ga.), Brandie Collier (Bainbridge, Ga.); second row, from left, Laura Herrera (Tifton, Ga.), Loren Osgatharp (Thomasville, Ga.), Malinda Slappey (Moultrie, Ga.), Felisha Williams (Pelham, Ga.); third row, from left, Raneshia Walden (Thomasville, Ga,), Cynthia Askew (Thomasville, Ga.), Crystal Gill (Tallahassee, Fla.), Kirstyn Harrell (Whigham, Ga.); and top row, from left, Tinaisha Huntington (Valdosta, Ga.), Taylor Evans (Adel, Ga.), Meghan Livingston (Nashville, Ga.), Megan Wade (Quitman, Ga.), and Alyssa Warn (Thomasville, Ga.).