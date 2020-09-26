MOULTRIE, Ga. — St. James Freewill Baptist Church is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year.
St. James, at 316 First Ave. N.W., has been serving the community since 1900. It was founded and organized under the old United American Freewill Baptist faith in the Georgia Eastern Conference. It was founded under the leadership and guidance of the late Elder Ed and A.G. Waters.
Currently, Pastor and Moderator Pernell Adams and his wife, elect lady Margaret Adams, have been serving St. James since 2012.
“St. James was built on a strong foundation of great work, organization, and dedicated, spiritual leaders and members of God,” the church said in a press release. “We may never know the struggles to get this spiritual monument off the ground, but we are living witnesses that it was built from greatness and it continues to bless, save, and provide salvation to many to this date within the community.”
Through 120 years of St. James Freewill Baptist Church, there have been a host of church leaders, pastors, such as:
• Rev. Clyde Sherrod McLendon, who also revised the church history in 1968.
• Rev. O.L. Newton.
• Rev. L.D. Williams.
• Rev. L.C. Hines.
• Rev. H.L. Williams.
• Rev. J.W. Williams.
• Rev. Leroy Williams.
• Rev. Sammy Williams.
• Rev. Brady McSwain.
• Rev. Eddie Hunter.
• Rev. Ned Sanders.
• Rev. Joe Powell.
• Rev. Miles Reynolds.
Through the 120 years of St. James Freewill Baptist Church, there have been a host of faithful servants, ministers, members, and families, such as:
• Missionary Mattie McLendon, Minister Valorie Hall, and Minister Faye Williams, under the leadership of current Pastor Pernell Adams.
• The McBurrows, Lee, Martin, Williams, Barns, Adams, Anderson, Brown, Collins, Colbert, Hunt, Jones, Phillips, Pickett, Poole, Scott, Schuman, Thomas, Murphy, Monroe, Davis, Jackson, Pettiford, Hill, McBride, Roberson, Watson, Wilson, Mack, Wyche, Stephens, Palmore, Waldon, Bailey, Pollard, Iverson, Strong, McSwain, Shedd, Sutton, Moore, Haynes, Reed, Miller, Greene, Wynn, McMillian, McCrae, Newton, Reynolds, McCelvery, Howard, Holmes, Ponder, Trimble, West, Fowler, Mathis, Townsend, Sumlin, Peterson, Savage, Everett, Crapp, Choice, Spivey, Stamper, Lambs, Butler, Baker, Regale, and Holden families.
