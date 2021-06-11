ATLANTA — State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, recently announced that the Office of the Governor, in partnership with Georgia Council for the Arts, is calling on local artists to submit artwork for “The Art of Georgia IV: Imaging Home; Landscapes” exhibition.
“This exhibition is a great way for local artists in participating counties to have their work represented around the Capitol,” Burke said. “This year’s exhibition seeks to capture the uniqueness and beauty of Georgia’s landscapes and our communities. I look forward to seeing the talent of our community displayed for all to appreciate.”
Since 2012, Art of Georgia exhibits have displayed 354 works of art by 261 Georgia artists in the Office of the Governor at the state Capitol. The program has been expanded to include The Governor’s Mansion.
To view submission guidelines and detailed information regarding the exhibition, please visit: https://gaarts.org/what-we-do/programs/art-of-georgia/. The submission deadline is July 9, 2021.
