MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Students in Monica Causey's Accelerated Biology classes at C.A. Gray Junior High School dissected earthworms as an extension activity to further their understanding of characteristics of living organisms and the interworking relationships between organ systems.
Students were able to compare the organs and organ systems of invertebrates with those of vertebrates, specifically humans. In preparation for this activity, students read about the characteristics and anatomy of annelids, labeled anatomical diagrams, and viewed a video of a student dissection while discussing the dissection procedures and earthworm anatomy.
Students worked cooperatively in small groups. They collaborated on the appropriate procedures for the dissection, discussed and identified the anatomy, and completed a lab report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.