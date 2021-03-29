MOULTRIE, Ga. — Director Mimi Bair leads the cast through an imaginary boat ride during rehearsals of the upcoming performance “Once on this Island.” The story is a tale about a peasant girl, Ti Moune, who uses the power of love to bring together people of different social classes. The performance will be held on May 13-16 at the Colquitt County Arts Center, featuring a cast of students in grades K-12. To learn more, visit colquittcountyarts.com.
