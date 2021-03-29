'Once on this Island'

Director Mimi Bair leads the cast through an imaginary boat ride during rehearsals of the upcoming performance “Once on this Island.”

 Colquitt County Arts Center

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Director Mimi Bair leads the cast through an imaginary boat ride during rehearsals of the upcoming performance “Once on this Island.” The story is a tale about a peasant girl, Ti Moune, who uses the power of love to bring together people of different social classes. The performance will be held on May 13-16 at the Colquitt County Arts Center, featuring a cast of students in grades K-12. To learn more, visit colquittcountyarts.com.

