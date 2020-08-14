MOULTRIE, Ga. — Students create colorful works of art for the final week of summer art camp held at the Colquitt County Arts Center.
Many working parents rely on the Summer Fine Art Camps for child care because of its long hours that last from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., made affordable thanks to funding from United Way.
When it was announced that the beginning of school would be delayed, the Arts Center decided to create extra camps for students to attend that would also be as affordable as possible.
Arts Center classes will be starting soon in a variety of subjects for adults and children. See all of the current course offerings available at colquittcountyarts.com.
