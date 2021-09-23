TIFTON, Ga. — A total of 105 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2021 summer term.
ABAC President David Bridges said 72 of those graduates received bachelor’s degrees. During the summer term, students pursued four-year degrees at ABAC in Biology, Nursing, Agribusiness, Agriculture, Agricultural Communication, Agricultural Education, Business, Environmental Horticulture, History and Government, Natural Resource Management, Rural Community Development, and Writing and Communication. ABAC also offers associate degrees.
Moultrie-area graduates included:
• Abbie Loraine Bustle of Coolidge, Associate of Science with Merit.
• Taylor Nicole Cross of Doerun, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Education.
• Brendon Brouillette of Lenox, Associate of Science.
• Nicole Frances Sirmans of Lenox, Associate of Science in Nursing.
• Linda Patricia Furney of Moultrie, Associate of Science.
• William Michael Johnston of Moultrie, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness.
• Sharonda Williams of Moultrie, Associate of Science in Nursing.
• Maria Magdalena Hernandez of Norman Park, Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
• Savannah Lavender of Omega, Associate of Science with Honors.
• Diana Renteria, Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
