MOULTRIE — In the sport of rodeo, there are basically two types of royalty -- the cowboys and cowgirls who are legends in the sport and the beautiful young ladies who carry the title of rodeo queen.
Recently, 15 young ladies from ages 3 to 26 competed in the 10th Annual Sunbelt Rodeo Queen Pageant — “10 years of Sunflowers and Sashes!” — in Moultrie, Georgia. They were judged in three major areas that included personality, appearance and horsemanship. Along with all of this, they also worked hard to show off their skills and knowledge of rodeo and presentation, general equine science, public speaking, personal interviewing, poise, awareness of current events, their photogenic qualities and overall professionalism.
Poise, personality, knowledge, horsemanship, graciousness and integrity are all important components of this contest, organizers said in a press release.
This year the entries participated in personal Interviews with a panel of judges, they modeled western wear in a fashion show and they completed a horsemanship pattern. Older age groups gave 3-minute speeches, answered impromptu questions on stage and took a written test on equine, agriculture and Sunbelt Ag Expo related knowledge.
Pageant judges included:
- Tish Ross from Ozark, Arkansas, Ross is a member of the Board of Directors for Miss Rodeo USA and serves as the national pageant director.
- Brittany Lovan from Slaughters, Kentucky, is a former Miss Sunbelt Rodeo Queen (2016) who went on to be crowned Miss Rodeo USA. She spent her year traveling the United States and Austrailia representing the International Professional Rodeo Association.
- Elizabeth Swanson from Strayhorn, Mississippi. Swanson is an elementary teacher and enjoys helping her husband on their cattle ranch. She has coached and judged rodeo queen pageants for many years.
- Billy Hodges from Leesburg, Georgia. Hodges has served as a Miss Sunbelt Rodeo Queen Pageant Judge for 10 years. He has over 30 years of coaching and training top ranked riders.
The 2023 winners include:
- Teeny Miss Sunbelt Expo Rodeo Princess – Jenna Claire Harrison, the 5-year-old daughter of Coleman and Jennifer Harrioson from Cairo, Ga. 1st Runner up – Teagan Rose Jackson, 3-year-old daughter of Brennen and Caitlin Jackson from Gray, Ga.
- Tiny Miss Sunbelt Expo Rodeo Princess – Kase Crosby, the 8-year-old daughter of Clint and Lauren Crosby of Moultrie, Ga. 1st Runner up – Isabella Cantu from Cataula, Ga.
- Little Miss Sunbelt Expo Rodeo Princess – Ginsie DeWitt, the 9-year-old daughter of Brandon and Melissa DeWitt of Morven, Ga. 1st Runner Up – Willow Rabon from Sneads, Fla. 2nd Runner Up – Kyleigh Parrish from Boston, Ga.
- Miss Spirit of Sunbelt Rodeo – Kinsley Whitmer is the 11-year-old daughter of Kraig and Amber Whitmer from Hahira, Ga.
- Miss Sunbelt Cowgirl Up Princess - Isabella Cantu, the 8-year-old daughter of Ramon and Kimberly Cantu of Cataula, Ga.
- Junior Miss Sunbelt Expo Rodeo Princess – Katie Neufeld, the 13-year-old daughter of Nathan and Stephanie Neufeld from Hogansville, Ga. 1st Runner Up – KcKenna Catlett from Adel, Ga. 2nd Runner Up – Emma Wilson from Sparta, Ga.
- Miss Sunbelt Expo Rodeo Princess – Maddie Mullis, the 15-year-old daughter of Phyllis Mullis from Pearson, Ga. 1st Runner Up – Jamie Nelson from Newborn, Ga.
- Miss Sunbelt Expo Rodeo Queen – Natalie Ross, the 18-year-old daughter of Randy and Anna Ross from Buckhead, Ga. She is currently a student at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia. 1st Runner up – Jurnee Worthen from Sparta, Ga.
As the newly crowned Sunbelt Queen, Ross received a trophy saddle, a custom perpetual crown, a custom designed trophy buckle, six monogrammed sashes, an embroidered weekend ba, a hat can, jewelry, several gift certificates and many other prizes.
In addition to the titles, several special awards were also presented. The High Test Score Buckle Winner was Natalie Ross. The Speech Award winner was Maddie Mullis. The Most Photogenic Award went to Ginsie DeWitt, 1st runner up Maddie Mullis. Natalie Ross received the Miss Congeniality award.
Horsemanship awards were presented to the contestants with the highest score in that category. They were judged on their overall appearance on the horse, their body, hand and seat position, execution of the pattern and their presentation ride for the audience. Older contestants were asked to dismount and were asked equine related questions and then asked to re-mount. Horsemanship winners include: Teeny Miss Horsemanship Jenna Claire Harrison, Tiny Miss Horsemanship Isabella Cantu, Little Miss Horsemanship Ginsie DeWitt, Junior Miss Horsemanship McKenna Catlett, Princess Horsemanship Maddie Mullis and Queen Horsemanship Natalie Ross.
The mission of the Sunbelt Expo Rodeo Queen Pageant is to provide a quality rodeo queen competition where both the contestants and spectators are enriched, the press release said.
“Selecting an ambassador and spokeswoman helps promote a positive image and awareness of the importance that the equine industry plays in the state of Georgia,” it said. “The newly selected rodeo princesses and queen will form a connection between loyal horse owners and enthusiasts, the media and the general public’s perception of horse events such as rodeos, horse shows and other equine events.”
The winners of the pageant are selected to be official spokespersons for the Sunbelt Ag Expo, which is scheduled this year for Oct. 17 - 19 in Moultrie.
The pageant is directed by Cindy Wynn from Pavo. Wynn started the pageant ten years ago in hopes of giving young cowgirls in the South a chance to compete for a rodeo queen title.
“There are a lot of little girls who would love the opportunity to compete for a title but we just don’t have that many opportunities,” Wynn said. “Out West, there are rodeo queen pageants held monthly and sometimes weekly but here in Georgia, there really isn’t anywhere for them to compete.”
Wynn was a former Miss Rodeo Georgia who competed in the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in 1981. She also served as the state pageant director for the Miss Rodeo Georgia Pageant for several years. Wynn has coached contestants and judged rodeo queen pageants for over 30 years. She has coached many title winners and also coached a former Sunbelt Rodeo Queen who went on to be crowned Miss Rodeo USA.
Sunbelt Rodeo Queen Committee members include Cindy Wynn, Chrissy Wheeler, Brenda Benton, and Dorothy Steinberg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.