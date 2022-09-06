MOULTRIE, Ga. — The newly crowned Miss Sunbelt Rodeo Queen Shelby Benny will represent the Sunbelt Ag Expo in the 2023 Miss Rodeo USA Pageant in January.
The pageant will be held in Guthrie, Oklahoma, during the International Finals Rodeo.
Front row from left are Teeny Miss Princess Laine Ross and Tiny Miss Princess Stella Salter. Back row from left are Junior Miss Princess Tessa Salter, Miss Spirit of Sunbelt Kelly Tasch, Miss Sunbelt Rodeo Princess Natalie Ross, Miss Sunbelt Rodeo Queen Shelby Benny, Miss Sunbelt Cowgirl Up Princess Kaylin Franklin and Little Miss Princess Taylor Steinberg.
