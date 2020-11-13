MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School recently honored the Students of the Month for October.
These students were selected for exhibiting school pride in all areas of academics. Their teachers say they demonstrated good behavior, were respectful, and made good choices inside and outside the classroom.
These students who exhibited school pride and stayed on target received a pencil inscribed with “Student of the Month” as well as a $10 star buck to spend in the school store.
Back row, from left, are Levi Castonon, Swar Patel, Kaleb Tucker, Jacqueline Hernandez-Mendez and Adelyn Norman. Middle row, from left, are John Davis Ausburn, Emma Whittington, Layla Wilson, Axel Roque-Trejo, Ansleigh Morris and Luis Blanco. Bottom row, from left, are Link Young, Joanna Moreno, Aidan Hill, Mason Elkins, John Maddox Loftis, Keilyn Shiver and Brenden Clayton. Not pictured are Aubree Sweat, Shaila Molina, Gavin Cortez, Mariah Rogers, Caleb Briley, Chloe McMurphy, Jazmyn Green, Kahe Haynes and Mathew Hamrick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.