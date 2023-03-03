MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School recently recognized its students of the month for February. These students were selected for exhibiting school pride in all areas of academics. Their teachers say they demonstrated good behavior, were respectful, and made good choices inside and outside of the classroom.
Students each received a free ice cream and a $10 star buck to spend in the School’s PBIS store.
Back row: Marleny Valencia Garcia, Sebastian Jiminez, Arin McBride, Cole Stanford, Keelyn Schofill, Lyla Wilson, Abby Allegood and Mason Green.
Middle row: Azyah Barnes, Lily Rae Duncan, Zoey Tomlinson, Landon Maples, Mario Erik Galban Santos, Zy White, John Davis Ausburn, Israel Carrichi, Aubrey Ramos and Andre Ramirez.
Front row: Kyla Brock, Blakeleigh Bolton, La’Triveon Scott, Austin Peek, Mario Hernandez Silva, Kyrah Flemming, Ronaldo Martinez Hernandez, Yareli Torres, Kayleigh Walker and Zoey Leduc.
Not pictured are Krisdeanna Jackson, Lylianna Garcia, and Claira Peebles.
