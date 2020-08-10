THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Southern Regional Technical College’s (SRTC) Surgical Technology program in Thomasville held a pinning ceremony Monday, August 3, marking the program completion of eight students.
The students and their instructor were in a classroom for the pinning, which was broadcast via WebEx to family and friends. Rachel Diana Cason of Thomasville, Tyteanna Nicole Daniels of Cairo, Johnterrica Camille Hines of Cairo, Latressa Alexsia Holmes of Camilla, Jessica Livingston of Moultrie, Juliette Yvonne Lokey of Valdosta, Heidi Nicole Rentz of Leary, and Shironda Lavette Stewart-Scott of Pelham were honored for their achievements.
In addition to the customary pin, instructors gave each student a charm bracelet representing their strength and determination, and a pearl symbolizing their wisdom.
Gina D. Chambers, SRTC Surgical Technology Instructor, commented, “As a new instructor at SRTC, this is my first graduating class. These students have worked hard to push through obstacles placed before them. They did it, and I am so proud of each and every one of them.”
The Surgical Technology Degree program prepares students for employment in a variety of positions in the surgical field, SRTC said in a press release. The program provides learning opportunities, which introduce, develop, and reinforce academic and technical knowledge, skills, and attitudes required for job acquisition, retention, and advancement. Additionally, the program provides opportunities to upgrade present knowledge and skills or to retrain in Surgical Technology. Graduates of the program receive a Surgical Technology degree and are qualified for employment as surgical technologists.
