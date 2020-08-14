Arts Center theater
Theater instructor Mimi Bair teaches dance moves to students during summer art camp at the Colquitt County Arts Center.

 

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Theater instructor Mimi Bair teaches dance moves to students during summer art camp at the Colquitt County Arts Center.
Thanks to careful planning and discussion among volunteers, the theater is returning to Moultrie with the production of "Elf, Jr." Auditions will be held on Aug. 31 at the Arts Center.
Rehearsals will look different than previous years with structured classes consisting of different age groups to be held three times a week. Students interested in auditioning can find both audition times and class times on the Arts Center website at colquittcountyarts.com.
In addition, the Arts Center is also introducing a Theater Dance Performance Team for 6th - 12th grade students and Tot Theater for ages 2 - 5.
For questions, call 229-985-1922.   

