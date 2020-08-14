MOULTRIE [mdash]Mrs. Willie Mae Williams (91) departed from life on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Pruitt Health in Moultrie. Funeral services will be held, Saturday August 15, 2020 at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens 2903 South Main Street Moultrie Georgia. Please sign the guest registry at www.stron…
MOULTRIE [mdash]Mr. Michael Howard (66), departed from life on Saturday, August 11, 2020 at his residence. No formal viewing. Please sign the guest registry at www.strongandson.com. Luke Strong and Son Mortuary, Ltd. is in charge of the arrangements.
MOULTRIE [mdash]Master Kyrie Scott departed from life on Friday, August 07, 2020 at Archbold Medical Center. Services will be held on Saturday at 3PM Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens 2903 South Main Street Moultrie Georgia. Due to the recent COVID-19 restrictions. No …
MOULTRIE [mdash]Mrs. Hazel Jones (79) departed from life on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Pruitt Health in Moultrie. Funeral services will be held on, Friday, August 14, 2020, at Strong Memorial Gardens. Due to the recent COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a viewing at the funeral home.…
