THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Thomas University continues to climb the ranks on the Top 10 List of Military Friendly® Schools for the sixth consecutive year.
TU ascended to the No. 2 spot in the category of private colleges and universities not offering doctorate degrees for 2023-2024, after being ranked No. 4 on the list for the 2022-2023 academic year, according to a press release from the university. Over 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey.
“TU is very excited to be named the No. 2 Military Friendly® Schools,” Stephen Ferguson, Vice President of Military and Corporate Relations at TU, said. “The honor and award speak magnitudes about the institution, as well as the staff that support our mission and work on behalf of the United States military.”
There are 267 military-affiliated students currently enrolled at TU, which has dedicated academic and recreational resources to them.
“TU has a rich tradition of supporting service members through aligning academic programming with military occupational specialties, certification training, and developing a network of resources to assist with the transition back to civilian life,” Ferguson said. “Our most recent program includes utilizing college football as a transition mechanism, allowing prior service members the opportunity to continue functioning as a team while playing college football.”
Fall 2023 will mark the inaugural season for TU’s first football program. It will serve as the nation’s first military transition program that will help service men transition from the military back to civilian life. The team will play in the NAIA Division 1 Sun Conference.
In addition to the new football program, the Center for Military Life, a division of Thomas University, offers resources for veterans, current and prospective service members, along with their families.
The university’s gymnasium and workout facilities are available to individuals who are participating in the Delayed Entry Program, which enables students to enlist in the military but delay reporting for duty for up to one year. Students can also prepare for and take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test at the Academic Resource Center on campus.
With regard to supporting those that are transitioning from military service, TU established a Career Services and Counseling Center, which offers assistance with creating resumes, job placement, and mental health counseling.
“We have created a web of networks and resources, not only in our area but nationally to refer our students to a wide variety of services,” Ferguson said. “It encompasses resources to support service members throughout their entire life cycle — transitioning to the military, while they are in the military, and transitioning from the military.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.