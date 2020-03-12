MOULTRIE, Ga. — Mother Easter Baptist Church is holding its annual Missionary Day Program at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15. The speaker will be the Rev. Fonda D. Thompson, and the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Choir will provide the music.
The theme for the program is “Missionaries Serving the Church, the Community and the World,” from Ecclesiastes 9:10. Mother Easter is located at 1400 W. Central Ave., and the Rev. Freddie L. Castle is the pastor.
Thompson was licensed in 2009 and ordained in 2014 by Pastor Daniel Simmons, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She is an associate pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Albany, Georgia, under the leadership of Pastor Daniel Simmons.
Thompson is the executive director of Open Arms, Inc., and the founder and CEO of Fonda Thompson Ministries, a ministry that encourages, enhances, empowers, and embraces the lives of women to become all that God has called them to be through teaching, preaching, Bible study, prayer meeting, spiritual counseling, and spiritual group work sessions, according to a press release from Mother Easter Baptist Church.
Fonda is a native of Moultrie. She is the daughter of the late Luke Strong Jr. and Mary Braggs of Moultrie.
She is married to Master Gunnery Sgt. (Retired) Ira Lee Thompson Jr. They are the proud parents of Steven and Alena Thompson, and god-parents of Sharavious and Kim Jackson, and Arion Davis.
Keesha Mitchell Reynolds serves as president of the Missionary Society. The Missionary Society welcomes the public to this annual event.
Refreshments will be served in the E.H. Hopkins Fellowship Hall following the program.
