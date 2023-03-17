MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Retired Educators Association recently held its March meeting at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library. The devotion was given by CCREA member Carol Ann Horne. Sally Thornton, group exercise and aquatics director at the YMCA, presented the program. She informed the group of all the programs and opportunities that are available for senior adults at the Y. She gave some details about the new E-Gym (virtual personal trainer) that will be available for Y members. The April CCREA meeting will be held on April 10 at the Arts Center.
Thornton describes YMCA opportunities for CCREA
