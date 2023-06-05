TIFTON — An expanded arts festival with a new name and a lot of exciting arts events is coming to Tifton this fall, sponsored by the Tifton Council for the Arts. Organizers said in a Sunday email that they are looking for artists to participate.
The Arts Affair — formerly the Celebrate Creativity Festival — will kick off with a concert Friday night, Nov. 3. The concert heralds a full day of arts activities, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4, in the Syd Blackmarr Arts Center, along Love Avenue and on the grounds of the facility.
Cindy Hammond, Arts Council president, commented that the purpose of the enhanced event is to capture the essence and ultimately the scope of the popular Love Affair festival, which originated on Love Avenue and continued for more than two decades in Fulwood Park.
The Council invites artists 18 years and older to participate in the outdoor Artists Market and/or the Arts Affair Exhibit inside the Arts Center where prizes totaling $1,500 will be awarded for the most outstanding work. Applications are available online at www.tiftonarts.org/artist and are due no later than July 15. Both the Market and the Exhibit are juried events.
In addition to the visual arts, a full roster of performances will occur throughout the day. Matsuriza Taiko, a professional Japanese drumming group often featured at Epcot; Red Grammar, a professional children’s performer; and performances by local groups will be on the outdoor Main Stage, while local violinist Eddy Castellanos and guitarist Josh Pridemore will set a special mood for viewing the art exhibit inside the Center. A local Authors Lane will be a special feature.
The children’s Arts Circus will offer kids several ways to create their own art, while plans are for the Atlanta Puppetry Center to host a “make your own puppet” section. There will be food trucks, the “Sweet Taste of Tifton” baked goodies, demonstrations of glass blowing, turned wood, painting, and pottery. All Saturday events are free.
For more information, contact Joy Yost at admin@tiftonarts.org.
