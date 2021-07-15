Charlotte Wheeler

Charlotte Wheeler, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, visited with her daddy, Packers assistant coach Chad Wheeler, at Tuesday night’s 7-on-7 sessions at the indoor facility at the high school.

 Connie Southwell/The Moultrie Observer

