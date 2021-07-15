Charlotte Wheeler, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, visited with her daddy, Packers assistant coach Chad Wheeler, at Tuesday night’s 7-on-7 sessions at the indoor facility at the high school.
A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 16, 2021 @ 3:33 am
MOULTRIE, GA.- Jessie Lucas Owens, 94, of Moultrie, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at his home. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
MOULTRIE, Ga.- Bonnie Carol Barfield Debevoise, 65, of Moultrie, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
SUMNER [mdash] James Edward Langdale, 79, of Sumner, died Friday, July 9, 2021 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
