Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.